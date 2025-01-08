Zimbabwe farmers to benefit newly released pearl millet and sorghum hybrids to tackle climate change and food insecurity

Smallholder farmers, particularly in Zimbabwe’s drylands are set to benefit the country’s first two Pearl Millet Hybrid varieties (PMH 1 and PMH 2) and two new Sorghum Hybrid varieties (SH1 and SH2) that has been introduced to help address critical challenges such as climate change, food insecurity, and nutritional deficits.

The new varieties co-released by the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) in partnership with the Government of Zimbabwe’s Crop Breeding Institute (CBI) mark a significant step towards enhancing food security and climate resilience.

The hybrids are specifically developed to excel in Zimbabwe’s semi-arid conditions, offering substantially higher yields compared to the older open-pollinated varieties (OPVs) traditionally used by farmers.

In addition to their drought tolerance, these hybrids present opportunities to boost farmer incomes through diverse applications, including food production, animal feed, and industrial uses such as brewing.

The release of these hybrids aligns with the Government of Zimbabwe’s policy to promote small grains as a cornerstone for climate change adaptation and food security.

This milestone also reflects commitments made during the Traditional Grains Conference held in Bulawayo earlier this year and the Launch of the Smart Food Africa Initiative in Harare.

Strategic partnerships

The Honorable Dr. Anxious Jongwe Masuka, Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, and Rural Development in Zimbabwe, engaged in discussions with Dr. Stanford Blade, Director General-Interim and Deputy Director General-Research at ICRISAT, underscoring the importance of strategic partnerships, innovative product development, agro-ecological mapping, and robust financial support. This collaboration has been instrumental in reaching this significant milestone.

“The introduction of these pearl millet and sorghum hybrids is a breakthrough for Zimbabwean agriculture,” said Dr Blade. “Through cutting-edge science and innovation, we are providing farmers with the tools to tackle climate change and thrive. Together with the Government of Zimbabwe, we are paving the way for a sustainable agricultural future that uplifts farmers, strengthens industries, and ensures food security.”

The new varieties will also contribute significantly to Zimbabwe’s school feeding programs. Small grains such as pearl millet and sorghum are rich in essential nutrients, making them an ideal choice for combating malnutrition among school-going children.

By integrating these high-yielding and climate-resilient grains into school meal plans, the government can ensure consistent, nutritious food supplies even in the face of prolonged droughts.

Attributes of the New Hybrids

Pearl Millet Hybrids

PMH 1 & PMH 2 : Yield potential between 1.5 – 6.0 tons per hectare.

: Yield potential between 1.5 – 6.0 tons per hectare. Drought-tolerant with semi-erect growth habits and strong lodging tolerance.

Ideal for both food and feed applications.

Sorghum Hybrids

SH1 : High-yielding red grain hybrid (between 2.7 to 8.7 tons per hectare), suitable for brewing and food uses.

: High-yielding red grain hybrid (between 2.7 to 8.7 tons per hectare), suitable for brewing and food uses. SH2: Versatile creamy white grain hybrid, bred for food and animal feed.

Extensive testing

These varieties have undergone extensive testing across Zimbabwe’s small grain-producing regions, demonstrating their adaptability to diverse agroecological zones. Farmers also played a key role in the selection process, ensuring the released hybrids aligned with their specific needs and preferences.

Dr Rebbie Harawa, ICRISAT Regional Director for Eastern and Southern Africa, highlighted that these hybrids, with their higher yields, enhanced resilience, and market potential, hold great promise for transforming the livelihoods of smallholder farmers—the cornerstone of Zimbabwe’s agricultural sector.

“This is a proud moment for ICRISAT and our partners. These releases signify our commitment to ensuring smallholder farmers are at the forefront of agricultural innovation, benefiting from resilient, high-performing crop varieties tailored to their realities,” said Dr Harawa.

ICRISAT’s collaboration with the Government of Zimbabwe marks a renewed focus on leveraging research to address real-world challenges in agriculture. The continued development and dissemination of climate-resilient crop varieties underscore ICRISAT’s commitment to transforming drylands and supporting sustainable development.