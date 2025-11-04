Your summer garden game plan-winning tips for the season

Rapid growth. Soaring temperatures. Rain-soaked soil. Summer brings a surge of garden activity – and with it, the need for consistent upkeep. From residential gardens to expansive outdoor spaces, from game lodges to hotels, keeping up with seasonal growth ensures green spaces stay healthy and manageable – particularly as we near the festive season. And, with the right equipment, maintenance routines become easier, more efficient, and even enjoyable.

Brad Barthorpe, Sales Manager – Distributors Africa for Husqvarna South Africa and keen gardener, shares his go-to tips for summer garden care – from practical routines and water-wise habits to smart tools that make maintenance easier and more efficient.

1. Cleaning

Outdoor surfaces like patios, driveways, paving, flowerpots, and garden furniture tend to collect dirt, algae, and debris during the rainy season. A pressure washer efficiently removes this buildup – just be sure to use a fan nozzle for delicate surfaces and keep a safe distance to ensure a thorough clean without damaging their finish.

2. Watering

Watering early in the morning or later in the afternoon gives plants the best chance to soak up moisture before the heat sets in. The key is consistency: if you water at regular times, roots grow deeper, and plants handle dry spells better. In summer, two to three deep waterings a week usually do the trick, unless it rains. Just keep a closer eye on potted or delicate plants as they dry out faster.

3. Spraying

A sprayer takes the effort out of routine garden care. Whether applying pest treatments or feeding plants with nutrients, it reaches tight spots around pots, raised beds, and edges that are tricky by hand. Targeted spraying saves time, reduces chemical runoff, and prevents overwatering. For best results, work during cooler parts of the day and always test on a small area first to ensure plants respond well, keeping your garden healthy and thriving.

4. Cutting

Got overgrown edges or thick, uneven grass? Depending on the size of your property, a combi brushcutter will make quick work of tough patches, weeds, and rough terrain without hours of effort. It’s ideal for larger or neglected areas that a standard trimmer can’t handle. With optional attachments for edging, hedge trimming, and more, this one tool can tackle multiple jobs, saving you time and energy during seasonal upkeep. And as always, don’t forget your protective gear.

5. Trimming

Thinning dense shrubs improves airflow and allows light to reach all parts of the plant, reducing the risk of fungal growth and keeping plants healthy. A hedge trimmer is ideal for shaping and maintaining neat lines, enabling you to trim plants precisely with less strain. Always remember to first inspect hedges and shrubs for nesting birds or small animals before trimming to protect local wildlife.

6. Planting

If you’re replacing plants or adding new ones, why not go for hardy, indigenous varieties best suited to your area? They’re adapted to local conditions, so they generally need less water and care – and many attract bees, butterflies, and sunbirds that help pollinate your garden. Planting a mix that flowers at different times keeps these pollinators around for longer, while also encouraging natural pest control. If you’re not sure where to start, your local nursery can suggest combinations that suit your region.

7. Mulching

Kick off summer by spreading a thin layer of compost to feed the soil, then top it with mulch like bark, leaves, or grass clippings. It keeps soil cool, locks in moisture, and keeps weeds at bay while slowly nourishing your plants. Check your beds now and then and top up the mulch if it’s looking thin. Just remember to keep it a little away from stems and trunks to prevent rot.

“Summer gardening isn’t about doing everything at once; it’s about doing the right things consistently,” says Barthorpe. “Work smart, not hard! Stick to a routine, use the right tools – like those from Husqvarna – and give your garden the care it needs. You’ll be rewarded with a garden full of colour, life, and fragrance to enjoy all season,” he concludes.

