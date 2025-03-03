A young giraffe, initially given little chance of survival after a severe leg injury, is now walking with his herd just one week after undergoing groundbreaking surgery. This remarkable recovery followed a carefully coordinated wildlife rescue mission, bringing together experts from across the globe to ensure the animal’s survival.

According to Prof Francois Deacon from the Department of Animal Sciences at the University of the Free State (UFS), the operation, which took place on Wednesday, 19 February, occurred on a remote game farm between Dealesville and Boshof. The farm owner noticed the young giraffe limping with a suspected broken leg. He immediately contacted Dr Andri Grobbelaar, a UFS PhD graduate specialising in giraffe healthcare and welfare.

The timing was fortuitous, as a team of American veterinarians researching giraffe hoof health was visiting the UFS, making them the perfect addition to the rescue effort.

Challenges of performing surgery in the field

While the exact cause of the injury remains unclear, Prof Deacon speculates that the rough terrain may have played a role. “The farm has rocky outcrops and uneven surfaces, so it’s possible the giraffe’s leg got caught between rocks or stepped into a warthog hole, leading to the fracture,” he explains.

Rescuing a wild giraffe is no small feat, especially in a remote location. Immobilising the animal safely required refined capture techniques, and a team of five experienced wildlife veterinarians, including experts who had previously published research on giraffe capture techniques, worked together to ensure the giraffe’s wellbeing.

”The terrain made it difficult to get close enough to dart the giraffe, and once immobilised, we had to act quickly,” says Prof Deacon. Dr Willem Daffue from the Kroonstad Animal Hospital led the surgical procedure, using his extensive experience in treating giraffes. “Time was critical, as prolonged immobilisation could lead to severe health complications,” he adds.

Surgical procedure and recovery

Upon closer examination, the team confirmed the giraffe’s leg was severely damaged. The lower leg was loose and broken, posing a risk that the bones could pierce the skin, Dr Daffue noticed. Under sedation and local anaesthesia, the veterinarians cleaned the wound and removed the damaged bone fragments. They then stabilised the leg using surgical stainless-steel pins and reinforced it with a thick splint, supported by PVC pipes for added stability.

Prof Deacon says the procedure posed a unique challenge, as there were no existing references for splinting a giraffe’s leg in such a condition. To monitor the giraffe’s progress with minimal disturbance, the team utilised drone technology, allowing them to track the animal remotely.

Two American veterinarians, Dr Liza Dadone and Dr Steve Foxforth – both experts in giraffe care from international zoo environments – were instrumental in administering antibiotics and advising on hoof care, further contributing to the animal’s recovery.

Just one week post-surgery, the young giraffe is thriving, defying expectations. The game farm owner and farm staff report that he is walking with the herd and keeping pace with the others – an encouraging sign that his recovery is progressing well. “Over the next six to eight weeks, we will continue to monitor his condition. If healing progresses as expected, the splint will be removed, and he could have up to a 50% chance of making a full recovery,” says Prof Deacon.

The giraffe’s young age and relatively low body weight are working in his favour, giving hope that he may one day return to full health – an extraordinary outcome made possible by global collaboration, expert intervention, and a commitment to wildlife conservation. Watch a video of the giraffe: https://www.ufs.ac.za/templates/news-archive-item/campus-news/2025/february/young-giraffe-bull-defies-the-odds–pioneering-surgery-offers-hope-for-full-recovery