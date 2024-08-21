Young Agri-preneurs to get a boost as YEFFA Program takes Root in Ghana

AGRA’s Youth Entrepreneurship for the Future of Agriculture (YEFFA) program, in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation, will be expanding into Ghana. This announcement was made at the National Youth Convening 2024 held recently, at the Alisa Hotel North Ridge in Accra.

The convening made possible through a collaboration between AGRA and Ghana’s National Youth Authority was themed “Unlocking Youth Potential for Sustainable Development: Bridging the Gap, Accelerating Success”. The gathering brought together policymakers, industry leaders, and young Ghanaians to chart a course for a more prosperous and inclusive future. The conference also marked the Youth and Food Systems Transformation convening, organized under the YEFFA program.

The YEFFA Program, a five-year initiative, is now expanding into Ghana following its successful launch in Malawi and Tanzania. The program aims to empower over 1.5 million young Africans to secure dignified and fulfilling work in the sector. Youth in Ghana will receive support to increase access to resources like land and credit, knowledge of sustainable agricultural practices, and grants for their agri-business ventures.

Ghana’s youth population is poised to lead the nation’s path towards sustainable development, with the National Youth Convening serving as a springboard for action.

Dr. Betty Annan, Country Director for AGRA Ghana, emphasized the immense potential of Ghana’s youth. “We at AGRA Ghana are incredibly enthusiastic about the role young people can play in transforming our nation’s agricultural sector.”

With over 60% of its population under the age of thirty-five, Ghana boasts a youthful, talented, and innovative demographic. The National Youth Conference recognized this potential and the challenges young Ghanaians face, such as limited access to resources, training, and engagement platforms. The conference aimed to bridge these gaps by fostering dialogues on peacebuilding, social cohesion, digital transformation, innovation, entrepreneurship, market access, agricultural productivity, financial inclusion, youth participation in governance, and job creation.

“The National Youth Convening and the expansion of the YEFFA program in Ghana are crucial steps towards empowering the youth to become the future leaders of Ghana’s agriculture,” noted Dr. Annan.

These forums represent a powerful commitment to Ghana’s youth. By equipping them with the tools and opportunities they need to succeed, Ghana can unlock its full potential for sustainable development and economic prosperity.

“We are confident that the Convening and the YEFFA program will be a game-changer for young Ghanaians in agriculture,” said CEO of the National Youth Agency Mr. Pious Enam Hadzide expressing optimism for the initiative’s expansion into the country.

“We urge that the youth be actively involved in policy development. Instead of making decisions for us, include us in the formulation process so that we can contribute our own ideas. Moreover, the policies developed should be communicated in local languages to ensure broader understanding and impact,” remarked Francisca Nana Ama Asiedu, CEO of Naaf-KOK Enterprises a youth representative during the convening.

Dr. Betty Annan emphasized the importance of empowering young agri-preneurs, stating, “Empowering young agri-preneurs is essential for a thriving agricultural sector and a ‘food-secured’ future for Ghana representing significant steps towards empowering young people and driving sustainable development.