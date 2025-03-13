The initiative marks a milestone in the journey of xFarm Technologies to become a global player in the digitalisation of agriculture and it allows Checkplant, the company that developed the Farmbox platform, to further expand and improve the services it has been providing for over twenty years. Matteo Cunial, CRO of xFarm Technologies: “We can now scale our operations much faster in Brazil, a global agricultural powerhouse, and implement everything we are doing in the European market to help our B2B customers cover their entire supply chain and ensure greater traceability and sustainability, also through regenerative agriculture practices.”

xFarm Technologies, a leading tech company in the digitalisation of agriculture that supports more than 500,000 farms every day, together with an ecosystem of more than a hundred large companies on a total area of 8.3 million hectares tracked, announced a strategic operation to join forces with Checkplant, an AgTech company specialised in agricultural solutions for field management and monitoring, based in Brazil, a leading producer of coffee, sugarcane, soybeans, cereals and legumes, whose agribusiness export value amounted to around $ 160 billion in 2024.

Scaling up to a global level

Over the years, xFarm Technologies has established itself as a pan-European leader in providing digitalisation services to its B2B customers and small farms, and raised € 36 million in a Series C funding round last October. For its part, Checkplant, which operates in key areas for Brazilian agriculture, such as Mato Grosso, Bahia, Paraná and Goias, has a significant track record and portfolio of large farms among its customers, covering 50% of the total area of cotton plantations and 11% of the total area of soybean plantations in Brazil.

xFarm Technologies already has a Brazilian team spread across the country, working on numerous projects focused on traceability, regenerative agriculture and MRV (Monitoring, Reporting, Verification). This operation paves the way for the tech company to extend its reach into Latin America, making it an even more reliable partner for companies looking to digitalise their entire supply chain at an international level. On the other hand, it allows Checkplant to further expand and improve the services it has been providing for over twenty years.

“I am thrilled to announce this operation with Checkplant, a company with such a remarkable track record and with whom we share not only an approach to agriculture, but also extensive experience and many values. We will now be able to scale our operations much faster in Brazil, a global agricultural powerhouse, where we now have the opportunity to implement everything we are doing in the European market to help our B2B customers cover their entire supply chain and ensure greater traceability and sustainability, also through regenerative agriculture practices. Farmers around the world are facing enormous challenges today, and our goal has always been to be their ally on a global scale,” said Matteo Cunial, CRO of xFarm Technologies.

Brazil: the new frontier

“From our first interactions with the xFarm Technologies’ team, I saw the potential to take this project to the next level, seeing opportunities that we hadn’t been able to achieve on our own. Now, we’re expanding and advancing our mission to deliver innovative solutions that transform agriculture. Together, we are combining our Brazilian agribusiness expertise with the global vision and advanced technology of xFarm Technologies. As a single company, we’re better positioned to serve farmers across all segments with tools that improve efficiency, promote sustainability and create value at every stage of production. We’re ready to take digital agriculture to unprecedented heights, benefiting both farmers and the entire production chain,” said André Cantarelli, CEO of Checkplant.

Strong synergies

The two companies are highly complementary and together will cover more than 12 million hectares worldwide. They both have proprietary platforms, xFarm and Farmbox, which provide DSS (Decision Support Systems), agronomic models and a range of solutions that enable farmers to make data-driven decisions and keep track of all their activities.

While xFarm Technologies has experience in working with small and medium sized farms and supply chain projects, the Checkplant team is very strong in working with farms that are larger than 1000 hectares.

By working together, the xFarm Technologies and Checkplant teams will help bring digital agriculture to more people, providing them with high-level services that help increase productivity, sustainability, traceability and, last but not least, the added value of agricultural products.