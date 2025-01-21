WorldFish, ICBA in an MoU to advance sustainable, climate-resilient coastal food systems

WorldFish and the International Center for Biosaline Agriculture (ICBA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to advance sustainable, climate-resilient coastal food systems.

The collaboration focuses on integrating ecosystem restoration, sustainable aquaculture, and innovative solutions to support vulnerable communities across Africa, the Middle East, and South Asia.

The partnership builds on the shared vision to combat the challenges of food insecurity and climate change. The agreement underscores a commitment to co-creating solutions for restoring coastal ecosystems, enhancing blue carbon initiatives, developing salinity-tolerant species, and implementing innovative climate-smart fisheries and aquaculture systems.

Capacity-building programs will further strengthen the resilience of communities and support the development of forward-looking policies.

“WorldFish is proud to partner with ICBA to deliver transformative solutions for sustainable aquatic food systems. Together, we aim to enhance the resilience of millions who rely on coastal ecosystems for their livelihoods, driving meaningful impact in the face of climate challenges,” said Dr. Essam Yassin Mohammed, Director General of WorldFish.

The MOU leverages the strengths of WorldFish and ICBA to promote inclusive economic development, food security, and environmental sustainability. The partnership is particularly timely as the global community accelerates efforts toward achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and addressing the impacts of climate change.