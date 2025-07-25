Women’s Voice in Agriculture gets support

Hollard has reaffirmed its commitment to agricultural growth, inclusion and innovation by sponsoring the second edition of the Women’s Voice in Agriculture competition. The competition continues to highlight the remarkable achievements and aspirations of women making a difference in agriculture and rural communities. It recognises women leaders making significant impact, through innovation, advocacy, and on-the-ground excellence.

As one of the headline sponsors of the 2025 edition, Hollard is helping amplify the voices of women who are not only shaping agricultural policy but also changing lives in their communities.

This year, the panel of adjudicators to the competition voted Elaine van Eeden as the overall winner for the 2025 edition of the contest. Van Eeden is the first woman breeder and researcher. Based in Bethlehem, Free State, Van Eeden has spent the past 28 years dedicated to wheat breeding and agricultural research.

Receiving the award yesterday at an event held at Hollard in Parktown, Elaine van Eeden said, “This award is not only about me, but about all the other women working with us who toil every day to feed their families and communities. It bolsters our commitment to put bread on the table for South Africans and ensure food security.”

Speaking at the event, Andries Wiese, Head of agriculture at Hollard said, “Our view is that meaningful change in agriculture can be achieved through genuine partnership and a deep understanding of the people who make this sector thrive. By uplifting women, celebrating their achievements, and fostering new opportunities, we are investing in the very foundation of a sustainable future to create impact at the core of our business.”

“A thriving agricultural sector equates to a thriving business,” Wiese said. “Our long-term sustainability is closely tied to the sector’s success. That’s why we continue to invest energy, expertise, and heart into agriculture.”

The competition finalists include:

Heleen Viljoen, an agricultural economist at AgriSA (first runner-up).

Alani Janeke, a communicator (second runner-up.)

Sarah Malatjie, an Agri-Economics graduate from the University of the Free State.

Thulisile Mokwena, a smallholding poultry farmer and founder of RBKM Chickens.

In addition, the event also honoured and recognised remarkable women who have made a difference in the agricultural sector in South Africa. The recipients of the Women’s Voice in Agriculture Special Recognition award are: