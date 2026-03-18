The Flash Gala marketing campaign continues to gain significant traction as the brand strengthens its position as a standalone premium apple brand in international markets, including South Africa, China, India, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, and Saudi Arabia.

Designed to increase reach and engagement, drive sales, and establish strong brand recognition, the campaign has successfully utilised a digital-first strategy, explains Conrad Fick, Marketing Director at Tru-Cape Fruit Marketing.

“Social media campaigns, partnerships with global influencers, and newly developed commercial and branding materials have enabled the brand to connect with consumers across multiple markets.”

Digital platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and influencer collaborations have played a central role in the campaign’s growth. In addition, targeted advertising has appeared in leading industry publications, and a new global commercial was also produced to showcase the quality and consumer appeal of Flash Gala apples.

“To date, the campaign has had a strong impact, reaching 73.8 million people in 2024, while in 2025, this increased to 113.8 million people,” says Fick.

“It highlights the rapidly growing visibility of the Flash Gala brand in international markets.”

The strategy behind the Flash Gala campaign aligns closely with a broader shift taking place within the fresh produce sector — from selling fruit as generic varieties to building recognisable consumer brands.

“It begins with an online interaction: consumers encounter the brand on social media, and the next time they visit a store, the name and branding are familiar to them, prompting recognition when they see the product on the shelf,” says Fick.

This consumer journey encapsulates the objective of the Flash Gala campaign in the markets where the product is offered. It remains strongly focused on social media platforms, which provide the most cost-effective way of reaching and engaging consumers.

Building a premium apple brand

The directors of Pink Vein, the owner of BigBucks Gala, expect the marketing momentum to accelerate further in the coming season. The Advertising and Promotions (A&P) budget will increase thanks to higher Flash Gala sales and the financial contribution generated by the brand.

“The goal is to position Flash Gala as a premium brand offering,” Anthony Rawbone-Viljoen, director of Pink Vein, noted. “The progress made to date suggests that this goal is already in the process of being realised.”

Looking ahead to 2026, the campaign will focus on strengthening the overall competitiveness of the variety within the apple category.

“With strong marketing reach, growing consumer recognition, and increasing global distribution, the Flash Gala brand is steadily establishing itself as a premium apple offering in international markets,” Fick concludes.

For more information, please contact Lucille Botha at lucilleb@tru-cape.co.za or visit www.tru-cape.com. Follow Tru-Cape on X (@TruCapeFruit), Facebook (@Tru-Cape Fruit Marketing), TikTok (@trucape), and Instagram (@trucapefruit).