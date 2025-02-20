Veganuary is a global campaign encouraging people to try plant-based diets in January and beyond, and in this year’s iteration the organisation estimates that 25.8 million people participated globally – according to nationally representative surveys.

In the latest run the organisation expanded its global presence with new campaigns in Canada, Peru and Malaysia in collaboration with partner organisations in those countries.ProVeg South Africa served as the official country partner for its region. By no means a short-lived act of dietary publicity; research has found that the benefits of participating in Veganuary lasted far more than the 31 programmatic days of support. According to a survey by Veganuary, over 80% of participants reduced their meat intake by half or more, even after six months – thereby demonstrating its efficacy.

This year Veganuary received notable exposure in South Africa – one landmark triumph being the feature of a Checkers Sixty60 Veganuary section in their popular grocery-ordering app. Vida e Caffè offered a range of vegan specials nationally. Sign-up points were promoted at Cape Town’s Vegan Goods Market, at the Benmore Shopping Center in Sandton, and at all outlets of The Vegan Chef. Despite a significant shift towards plant-based internationally; in South Africa dietary perceptions have typically turned contentious, even to rancour, once plant-based comparisons are made to the meat-featuring diet more familiar to some – however there is evidence that with increased education and awareness, attitudes are indeed changing.

Derived with permission to ProVeg South Africa from an unpublished PhD dissertation titled ‘Perceived Benefits of Plant-Based Diets: Insights from Gauteng Consumers’ by Zindi Venter at the Unisa Department of Psychology: “[Veganuary] presents an ideal opportunity to delve into the perceived benefits of plant-based diets. A recent survey of 261 adults residing in Gauteng offered valuable insights into the potential advantages these diets may hold. Participants, aged 18 and older, were invited to reflect on how a plant-based diet could positively impact their lives, irrespective of their current eating habits.”

It continued, “Nearly half of the respondents (48.6%) perceived significant health and wellness benefits associated with plant-based diets. Many suggested that such a diet could help them stay healthy by providing essential vitamins and minerals derived from nutrient-dense foods like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes. Respondents also viewed plant-based eating as a potential way to proactively address chronic diseases, such as heart disease and cancer, which remain major public health concerns.”

“Beyond health, 20.9% of respondents appreciated the environmental and ethical advantages of plant-based diets. Participants recognised that plant-based diets could contribute to sustainability by reducing food production inefficiencies, decreasing global hunger, and preserving animal welfare. Additionally, eating plant-based was seen as a way to make a positive impact on the environment, which is an increasing priority for conscious consumers.”

“For some respondents (11.2%), the economic and practical benefits were a significant factor in considering plant-based diets. Respondents mentioned the cost-effectiveness of plant-based meals, which often rely on affordable staples such as grains, beans, and seasonal produce. Additionally, some saw plant-based eating as a practical way to manage their weight while supporting overall health improvements. While a small percentage (1.3%) felt there were no significant benefits to plant-based eating, the overwhelming majority saw it as a pathway to healthier, more sustainable, and ethical living.”

This study underscores the growing awareness of plant-based diets and their diverse benefits which extend beyond personal health to encompass ethical, environmental, and economic considerations. While Veganuary is chiefly promoted for the month of January, the program remains available for participation year-round, highlighting the well-being and sustainability of a plant-rich diet and that even small lifestyle changes are impactful.

Vegan diets are associated with lowered risk for non-communicable diseases such as Type 2 Diabetes and cardiovascular disease, lowered cholesterol, lowered blood pressure, and the avoidance of carcinogens specifically associated with the consumption of processed meats. Numerous studies have shown that plant-based foods and alternatives to animal-based products can reduce climate impact by up to 90%, compared to animal-based foods, while also lowering other environmental burdens and contributing to large-scale mitigation of greenhouse gas emissions. For every million people who try veganism for 31 days, it equates to the emissions of 1.2 million flights from London to Paris. Long-term, if someone were to replace half of their meat and milk consumption with plant-based alternatives, it would be the equivalent of 31 years of emissions from food production.

‘But isn’t it expensive?’

While veganism is frequently challenged on the grounds of monetary costs; the key ingredients of a plant-based diet – such as pulses, legumes, beans, rice and other familiar staples – have always been affordable. In the longer term – with increasing popularity and growth in the marketplace and manufacturing, the retail price of plant-based meat alternatives consequently become steadily more commensurate with animal equivalents.

As the awareness of Veganuary and similar campaigns continues to expand and more knowledge about plant-rich diets becomes pervasive; so too does an understanding of its benefits, thereby an increasingly positive public perception.

A new sister campaign to Veganuary, V-March, will launch soon in China with respect to accommodating celebrations for the lunar new year, usually

between 21 January and 20 February.