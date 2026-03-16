Understanding pregnancy toxemia in goats: What farmers should know to protect does and kids

Pregnancy toxemia is one of the most serious metabolic disorders affecting pregnant goats and can result in the loss of both the doe and her kids if not recognised early.

The condition typically occurs during the final weeks of pregnancy when the energy demands of developing fetuses increase dramatically.

According to Karoo Skilder Stud, breeders of the Northern Cape Speckled goat (Skilder), pregnancy toxemia is most commonly seen during the last four to six weeks of gestation, particularly in does carrying twins or triplets.

The Skilder is one of four main ecotypes of the Indigenous Veld Goat found in South Africa and is well adapted to local veld conditions.

However, even hardy breeds can face metabolic challenges during late pregnancy.

Karoo Skilder Stud says the condition develops when rapidly growing fetuses place a high demand on the doe’s energy reserves. “At the same time, the expanding uterus reduces rumen capacity, limiting how much feed the animal can consume. When the doe cannot eat enough to meet the increased energy demand, the body begins breaking down fat reserves.”

Excessive fat mobilisation leads to the accumulation of ketone bodies in the bloodstream, creating a metabolic imbalance that triggers the clinical signs farmers observe in affected animals.

Farmers often report that the condition appears suddenly. A doe may seem healthy one day and then become weak or reluctant to move the next. Early symptoms typically include loss of appetite, lethargy and separation from the rest of the herd.

“Affected does may spend long periods lying down and show reduced rumen activity. Body temperature usually remains normal or slightly lower than normal, which can make diagnosis difficult for farmers in the field,” highlighted the breeders.

Within 12 to 48 hours, some heavily pregnant does may go into labour prematurely. In such cases, kids are often born weak, non-viable or stillborn because of inadequate energy supply during the final stage of gestation.

Treatment

Karoo Skilder Stud recommend that treatment of the disorder focuses on restoring blood glucose levels and correcting the metabolic deficit.

In this, oral administration of propylene glycol—typically 60 to 100 ml twice daily—provides a rapid glucose precursor and is considered one of the most effective field treatments.

“Molasses-based energy drenches may also help raise blood glucose levels,” says the Camdeboo Corridor-based breeders.

“Supportive therapies can further improve recovery,” they add. “Vitamin B complex injections help stimulate appetite and improve metabolic function, while calcium supplementation may support muscle strength. Providing good-quality roughage, particularly lucerne, is also recommended.”

In cases where infection or tick-borne disease cannot be ruled out, farmers may consider administering a broad-spectrum antibiotic such as oxytetracycline. Anti-inflammatory treatment can also help reduce stress and discomfort.

Prevention

Prevention remains the most effective strategy. According to Karoo Skilder Stud, proper nutritional management during late pregnancy is essential.

“Does should enter the final trimester in moderate body condition and receive adequate energy during the last month before kidding.”

Supplementing late-pregnant goats with high-quality forage such as lucerne, and providing energy-rich feed when veld grazing is poor, can significantly reduce the risk of pregnancy toxemia.

Early detection is critical. Once a doe becomes unable to stand, the survival chances for both the animal and her kids decline sharply, highlighting the importance of close monitoring during the final weeks of pregnancy.