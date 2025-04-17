With a significant portion of Africa’s agricultural workforce comprised of individuals under 40, these young innovators are at the forefront of transforming the continent’s food systems. Recognizing their crucial role, the African Agri Council is proud to announce its 40 Under 40 Rising Stars initiative, a programme dedicated to celebrating the exceptional contributions of these young leaders who are shaping the future of agriculture across the continent.

This initiative highlights the critical role of youth in driving innovation, sustainability, and economic growth within the agricultural sector.

This initiative comes at a time when the contributions of young Africans to the agricultural value chain are more important than ever. From the fields of Kenya, Janet “Farm Girl” Toroitich (30), Rogers “Mr Agriculture” Kirwa (32), and Ronald Diang’a (31) are actively implementing sustainable farming techniques learned from the Yara Shujaa Knowledge Exchange.

Individuals like Claire van Enk, co-founder of Farm to Feed, are tackling food waste by aggregating imperfect produce and connecting farmers to markets. Entrepreneurs like Wanjiru Mambo, founder and director of Wedgehut Foods Ltd, are working to transform Africa’s potato value chain. and Zebeline Ertance is growing and exporting premium vanilla in Madagascar.

These examples highlight the diverse ways in which young people are making a difference, from adopting sustainable practices to leveraging technology and establishing successful agribusinesses.

Why the Youth are Essential to Africa’s Agricultural Future:

Young people bring a unique blend of energy, innovation, and adaptability to the agricultural sector. They are more likely to embrace new technologies, adopt sustainable practices, and develop innovative solutions to the challenges facing agriculture. Furthermore, youth engagement is vital for ensuring food security and creating sustainable livelihoods. By empowering young people in agriculture, we can unlock their potential to drive economic growth, create jobs, and build resilient food systems. Their ability to quickly learn and adopt new methods, coupled with their inherent understanding of digital tools, makes them ideal candidates to lead the transformation of African agriculture.

The 40 Under 40 Initiative: Recognizing Contributions Across the Agricultural Value Chain:

This initiative recognizes the contributions of young leaders throughout the entire agricultural value chain. This includes, but is not limited to, those involved in: agricultural inputs (seeds, fertilizers, equipment), agricultural financing, primary producers (farmers, livestock herders), agro-processors, logistics and transportation, marketing and distribution, exporters, and those driving technology and innovation within the sector. Anyone under 40 who is making a significant impact on the African agricultural landscape is eligible for nomination.

The Rising Stars initiative aims to cultivate collaboration, and drive positive change within the agricultural sector. By showcasing these individuals, the program seeks to elevate the visibility of innovative practices and encourages investment and support for the next generation of agricultural leaders.

Criteria for the 40 Under 40 Rising Stars include:

Innovation: Highlighting breakthroughs in agricultural technology, sustainability, entrepreneurship, funding, and transformative business models.

Leadership: Demonstrating commitment to food security, sustainability, and equitable market access through exemplary leadership.

Impact: Showcasing measurable contributions to productivity, job creation, environmental stewardship, and social empowerment.

Advocacy: Influencing policies supporting farmers, food security, sustainability, and job creation through active advocacy.

Education & Mentorship: Fostering agricultural leadership through mentorship, skill development, and capacity-building initiatives.

Sustainability: Committing to environmentally friendly practices that enhance biodiversity and long-term agricultural productivity.

Research & Development: Advancing agricultural science with innovative research improving yields and farming techniques.

Media / Communications / PR: Shaping agricultural narratives through impactful journalism, PR, and advocacy-driven storytelling.

The African Agri Council will celebrate these outstanding trailblazers, rainmakers, and innovators during the Market Access Africa conference in Durban, at the prestigious Gala Dinner on Tuesday 3 June 2025. This event will provide a platform to recognize their achievements and inspire the next generation of agricultural leaders.

Nominate at https://agricouncil.org/40-under-40/