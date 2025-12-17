UjuziKilimo Launches World’s First Smartphone-Connected Spectral Soil Sensor

In a defining moment for global agri-tech innovation, UjuziKilimo, an Agri-Intelligence company, officially launches SoilPal Pro, the world’s first smartphone-connected spectral soil sensor. Designed to deliver laboratory-grade soil intelligence to the palm of every farmer. Delivering instant, data-validated insights on soil health, redefining how soil intelligence is accessed and applied across the globe.

Reimagining Soil Intelligence for a Connected World

SoilPal Pro challenges the outdated assumption that soil testing must be slow, expensive, and centralized. Redefining what farmers, agribusinesses, and governments can expect from soil intelligence. By combining visible and near-infrared (VNIR) spectroscopy, AI-powered machine-learning analytics, and cloud connectivity, SoilPal Pro allows users to test soil on-site and receive actionable insights in seconds. What once required laboratory logistics now happens instantly transforming soil data into a real-time decision tool.

Each test analyzes over 13 critical soil parameters, including nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium, pH, organic carbon, moisture, and salinity. Results are processed through UjuziKilimo’s proprietary predictive agronomy engine, delivering precise, localized recommendations directly to the user’s smartphone.

Crucially, SoilPal Pro works globally without local calibration, enabling consistent accuracy across diverse agro-ecological zones and accelerating UjuziKilimo’s global expansion into Europe, the United States, Asia, and South America.

“SoilPal Pro isn’t just about knowing your soil, it’s about democratizing access to soil intelligence,” said (Brian Bosire), CEO of UjuziKilimo. “For farmers, enterprises, and governments alike, this innovation provides the clarity, speed, and scale required to transform agriculture in the face of rising input costs, climate pressures, and food security demands.”

Engineering Simplicity Without Compromise

Weighing just 105 grams, SoilPal Pro is built for rugged, real-world environments. Every test connects to UjuziKilimo’s cloud-based platform, where AI models trained on thousands of soil profiles across diverse agroecological zones continuously learn and adapt to local conditions. This ensures accuracy while enabling large-scale applications from enterprise-level input optimization and NGO-led sustainability programs, to national agricultural dashboards and climate resilience initiatives.

Built with Empathy. Backed by Science. Ready for Scale.

‘’As a farmer’s son, I’ve seen firsthand the resilience it takes to turn uncertain soils into harvests,” Bosire says. ‘’People growing our food deserve more than resilience; they deserve technology that is powerful, affordable, and tailored to the environments they farm in.’’

User Impact Quote (New Jersey):

“Using SoilPal Pro for the first time was a game changer,” said Maria Lopez, an organic vegetable gardener in New Jersey, USA. “In minutes, I had a full soil health profile on my phone, something that used to take weeks and hundreds of dollars. This technology doesn’t just save time; it gives me the confidence to invest wisely in my farm.”

This launch also marks the retirement of the original SoilPal 1.0. Which empowered over 100,000 farmers with yield gains of up to 30% in the first season and 200% over three years, as highlighted by GSMA’s Mobile for Development. Ushering in the SoilPal Pro commercially ready, globally scalable device designed to serve diverse geographies and agricultural systems.

Availability and Partnerships

SoilPal Pro is now available for order at: https://www.ujuzikilimo.com/order-soilpal

Global partners, enterprises, governments, and ecosystem enablers are invited to adopt, deploy, and scale this innovation across regions and value chains. To inquire about partnership and distribution opportunities, visit https://www.ujuzikilimo.com/ or contact info@ujuzikilimo.com.

The future of informed farming and gardening isn’t coming, it’s already here.