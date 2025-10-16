Obesity now rivals underweight as malnutrition’s face—and it’s rooted in poverty, not abundance, says leading youth development organisation.

The face of malnutrition in South Africa has changed. Once defined by images of children who were too thin, hungry, and visibly undernourished, today’s crisis looks very different and, in many ways, is far more complicated.

As the country marks National Nutrition Week and World Food Day, organisations like Afrika Tikkun are witnessing first-hand how South Africa’s nutrition challenges have evolved—and why a comprehensive approach is essential.

“Malnutrition doesn’t only look like an underweight child anymore,” said Nellie Zembe, Group Head of Monitoring, Evaluation, Research and Learning at Afrika Tikkun. “We’re seeing children who are overweight or obese because they’re not eating the right foods. Families are filling stomachs, not nourishing bodies.”

According to UNICEF’s latest global report, obesity has overtaken underweight as the most common form of malnutrition among school-aged children and adolescents. South Africa faces a growing “double burden”—poor-quality diets fuelling both malnutrition and obesity within the same communities.

Food Security as a Foundation for Learning and Development

“The link between poverty and obesity is direct. When food prices rise, the first thing families drop is nutritional value,” Zembe explained. “Many rely on cheap, energy-dense, starch-heavy meals that fill hunger gaps but offer little nutrition.”

At Afrika Tikkun, a leading youth development organisation, food security is woven into its unique Cradle-to-Career 360° model—a comprehensive approach spanning early childhood through employment. The organisation’s nutrition programme serves over 5,000 children and youth annually across five centres.

Young children in the Bambanani Early Childhood Development (ECD) programme receive up to four meals a day, while school-going children receive two. Each meal is carefully planned to include fruits, vegetables, and protein—directly supporting cognitive development and school readiness.

“These aren’t just feeding programmes,” Zembe said. “We monitor every child’s BMI twice a year and integrate nutrition education throughout our academic support, ensuring children understand the connection between what they eat and how they learn and thrive.”

Nutrition Embedded in a Holistic Model

Through the Garden-to-Kindergarten (G2K) initiative, children aged 2-6 develop an understanding and love for growing vegetables, learning where food comes from while cultivating sustainable habits. For school-going children, this nutrition foundation directly impacts concentration, attendance, and academic performance—critical factors determining their trajectory through school.

Afrika Tikkun’s sports and recreation programmes reinforce this holistic approach. “Obesity affects a child’s motor skills, confidence, and ability to concentrate in class,” Zembe explained. “That’s why we integrate sports alongside nutritional counselling. Good nutrition means nothing if children aren’t active and mentally well.”

Crucially, nutrition security extends into economic empowerment through Afrika Tikkun’s Agripreneurship programme. Young graduates aged 18–35 complete a 12-month training to become agricultural leaders and entrepreneurs. These emerging agripreneurs don’t just gain employment skills—they contribute directly to local food production and build sustainable micro-enterprises in the agricultural sector, becoming agents of food security in their communities.

Empowering Families, Building Sustainability

Working with parents is equally critical. Afrika Tikkun helps families understand balanced nutrition and make healthier choices on tight budgets.

“Many parents think nutrition means expensive food,” Zembe said. Parents now grow spinach, beetroot, and sunflowers in containers in small urban spaces—realising healthy food doesn’t have to be expensive. “It’s more than food. It’s about pride and empowerment. When a family can grow what they eat, it changes how they view nutrition and their role in solving food insecurity,” said Zembe.

A Call for Systemic Change

“It’s not enough to count how many children get fed. We need to ask: what are they eating? Is the food nutritious enough to support growth and learning? Does it connect to broader educational and livelihood outcomes?” Zembe said.

Afrika Tikkun calls for stronger partnerships between government, corporates, and NGOs to improve food quality, expand access, and ensure comprehensive monitoring across the entire development journey.

“Real change happens when nutrition is woven into every aspect of a child’s journey—from early learning through education, sports, skills training, and ultimately, employment. That’s how we create capable, productive, and healthy adults.”