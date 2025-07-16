Tabula Launches Comprehensive Hazard Management Features Across Tabula Live

For safer operations, clearer communication, and a consistent view of risk across your organisation. Tabula has released a powerful new set of hazard management tools in Tabula Live, designed to give teams a clearer, more consistent picture of on-site risks, no matter where or how they’re working.

“We started using Tabula Live Hazards early on, and it’s made a huge difference in how we plan and safely execute jobs. Having the same hazard info show up in the cockpit and in the office has really improved our workflow and reduced risk on the ground and in the air.” – Guy Stevenson, Chief Operating Officer, AGFLITE Pty Ltd

The new Hazards, Cautions, No Application, and Exclusions features can now be added and edited directly on the map within Tabula Live. These zones are also visible across the AirVision tablet in the cockpit, ensuring operators, planners, and field staff are always on the same page.

“This is about keeping people safer and operations running smoother,” said John Enlow, CEO at Tabula. “Whether you’re working from the office or the field, you now have a shared, reliable view of hazards before, during, and after the job.”

Key Features:

Hazard, Caution, and No Application areas now available directly in Tabula Live

Areas clearly marked with striped patterns for easy distinction from job areas

Optional no-application buffers can be applied to Hazards, Infrastructure, and Whiteboard tasks

All map markers and areas are fully synchronised across Tabula Live and AirVision platforms

“No Application” areas can control auto-boom shutoff for improved chemical safety

New admin setting allows control over whether hazards can be added or edited from in-cab devices

This release reflects Tabula’s ongoing commitment to innovation and safety. The new tools are designed to support safer operations by providing a more intuitive, consistent environment for managing risk in the field and beyond.