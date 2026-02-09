Swedfund invests to strengthen resilient and sustainable food systems across Africa

Swedfund is investing USD 15 million in Phatisa Food Fund 3, which focuses on established companies across the food value chain in multiple African markets. The investment aims to improve food security, support decent job creation, and contribute to more resilient and sustainable food systems.

Africa’s food systems are under increasing pressure from population growth, climate impacts, and fragmented value chains. Enhancing production, processing, and distribution is essential to ensure food becomes more accessible and affordable, while strengthening livelihoods.

Phatisa Food Fund 3 will invest in companies seeking to grow or transition ownership. Building on Phatisa’s long track record in the sector, the investment is expected to support companies that can expand production capacity, enhance efficiency and create more stable employment in local and regional markets.

“Strengthening food systems is essential for inclusive and resilient growth across African markets. Through this investment, we help channel long-term capital to companies that can expand production, support decent jobs, and improve access to affordable and nutritious food. The investment also contributes to deeper value chain integration, supporting more stable and sustainable livelihoods over time,” says Sebastian Süllmann, Investment Manager for Food Systems at Swedfund.

Swedfund’s investment is part of an USD 86 million first close, together with development finance institutions BII, Norfund, IFC, and FinDev Canada.