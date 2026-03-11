Strategic collaborations boost Avio Smart Market Stack’s agri-tech ecosystem

Avio Smart Market Stack Limited (ASMS), formerly known as Bartronics India Limited, has announced a series of strategic collaborations aimed at expanding its agri-tech and sustainability initiatives under Project AVIO Agritech.

The company, which has built one of India’s large financial inclusion networks through its banking correspondent infrastructure, is now leveraging this foundation to develop new services for the agricultural sector.

ASMS currently connects with an estimated 40 million rural citizens through a network of over 5,000 banking correspondents across 10 states in India. Through Project AVIO Agritech, the company aims to engage up to 20 million farmers across more than 5,000 villages, creating a broader ecosystem that integrates sustainable agriculture, climate solutions, digital advisory, and rural financing.

Over the past few weeks, ASMS has entered into multiple Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with organisations working across climate services, sustainable agriculture, environmental solutions, and carbon markets. These partnerships include Kosher Climate India Private Limited, Enrich Power and Water Technologies, Ecoveda Climate LLP, and Pranadhaara Agri Smart Solutions (CarbonMint).

Each partnership brings specialised expertise to the platform being developed around ASMS’s rural network. The collaboration with Kosher Climate India will support carbon project development and access to global voluntary carbon markets, enabling the monetisation of sustainable farming practices. The collaboration with Enrich Power and Water Technologies will support initiatives in water optimisation, solar-powered irrigation, and rural energy solutions aimed at improving resource efficiency and reducing farmers’ input costs. The collaboration with Ecoveda Climate LLP will support agroforestry, regenerative agriculture, and other nature-based solutions capable of generating carbon credits and climate-linked income streams for farming communities. The collaboration with Pranadhaara Agri Smart Solutions (CarbonMint) will support digital farm advisory, mechanisation access, and monitoring, reporting and verification (MRV) systems required for carbon and sustainability programs.

Through these collaborations, ASMS aims to strengthen rural livelihoods by introducing integrated solutions covering regenerative agriculture, carbon credit generation, water management, climate advisory, digital farm services, and access to financing. The objective is to enable farmers to improve productivity, reduce input costs, and generate additional income streams linked to sustainability programs.

The initial rollout of the initiatives will focus on Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, with implementation expected over the next six to twelve months through pilot clusters and partner-led deployment models.

Commenting on the initiative, N. Vidhya Sagar Reddy, Managing Director, ASMS, said:“Over the years, our financial inclusion initiatives have helped us build a strong rural network. Through Project AVIO Agritech, we aim to build services and economic opportunities around that network by working with specialised ecosystem partners across agriculture, climate, and sustainability sectors.”

The partnerships reflect ASMS’s broader vision of developing an integrated platform that connects financial services, agricultural programmes, and sustainability initiatives while working with a range of domain partners.

With multiple collaborations already initiated and further partnerships under discussion, ASMS expects the ecosystem around Project AVIO Agritech to continue expanding in the coming months as the company deepens its engagement with agricultural and sustainability stakeholders.

About Avio Smart Market Stack Limited (formerly Bartronics India Limited)

Avio Smart Market Stack Limited has strategically expanded into the high-growth health-tech sector, supporting the development and commercialization of innovative diagnostic technologies aimed at improving access to affordable healthcare across India. Alongside this, the company is building what it aims to become India’s largest unified rural operating system, integrating financial inclusion, agriculture, rural commerce, and climate solutions to digitally empower farmers and underserved communities across the country.