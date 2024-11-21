In support of the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children, Fairtrade Africa is shining a much-needed spotlight on gender equality and human rights in agriculture with their powerful ‘Be Fair Right Now’ initiative, urging South Africans to harness their consumer power in support of ethical, fair practices.

As the backbone of food production and guardians of environmental sustainability, women make up 60% of the global agricultural labour force and are responsible for half of the world’s food production.

The Be Fair Right Now initiative, runs in conjunction with the 16 Days of Activism—International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women—from 25 November until 10 December 2024, and focuses around the crucial yet often overlooked role of rural women in agriculture.

“Women bring invaluable expertise to agriculture—managing natural resources, adapting to climate challenges, and ensuring food security for their communities,” said Sandra Ndlovu, Regional Communications Officer, Southern Africa Network at Fairtrade Africa. “Yet despite these contributions, they face systemic barriers like limited land ownership, restricted access to financing, and entrenched social discrimination. Women in farming often work significantly more hours than men yet face far greater obstacles. Fairness in agriculture is about more than fair wages; it is about empowering the women who are essential to our food systems, climate solutions, and communities. By uplifting rural women, we move closer to a truly sustainable future.”

This initiative brings gender equality in agriculture to the forefront, highlighting how systemic issues affecting females in farming are not only impacting individual progress, but that of local communities and the entire world.

Through collective consumer action, Fairtrade Africa aims to address these challenges, promoting fair wages, equal resource access, and sustainability practices that will benefit generations to come.

Sowing the Seeds of Equality

In South Africa, an increasing number of women are entering the farming and agribusiness sectors.

Now in its second year, the ‘Be Fair Right Now’ initiative invites South Africans to rethink their buying choices to support gender fairness, environmental sustainability, and climate action.

Through Fairtrade’s interactive online quiz, participants can discover the impact of their current purchases, explore practical ways to support Fairtrade-certified products, and even stand a chance to win. This campaign aims to inspire a deeper connection between consumers and the women who work tirelessly to feed the world.

To participate, South Africans can visit Fairtrade’s campaign page, take the quiz, and learn sustainable shopping tips to incorporate into daily life.

“We want South Africans to recognise their power as consumers to advocate for gender equality, human rights, and environmental responsibility. This 16 Days of Activism, let us act positively for women in agriculture, for human rights, and for a fairer, more sustainable world. Through collective responsibility and ethical choices, we have the power to be effective,” concludes Ndlovu.