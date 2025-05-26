The Cooperative Executive Management Team (CEMT) proudly announces the 6th Annual HEMPTECH (Hemp Education, Markets, Processing and Technology for Economic and Cultural Harmonization) Conference, returning to Ghana as the longest-running hemp-focused event on the African continent. Launched in 2020 by the CEMT—a farm management services company established in the state of Georgia, USA, in 2019 focused on black farmers first—HEMPTECH has consistently set the pace for policy, research, and development around industrial hemp in Africa.

Since 2019, the Cooperative Executive Management Team has been at the forefront of advocating for hemp legislation and policy development in Ghana. Now, in 2025, with growing partnerships across the ECOWAS region, the HEMPTECH conference is expanding its reach and strategic objectives. This year’s focus is firmly on manufacturing and processing sector implementation, areas where countries like South Africa, Malawi, and Botswana have stalled despite legislation.

In contrast, Uganda has now joined the list of countries with progressive legislation, and Nigeria is emerging as a new target for expansion—not just for HEMPTECH, but also for the One Hectare Sustainable Farm Project, a revolutionary initiative bringing live-work-play agricultural models to rural and urban communities. This initiative is being powered through the AIE (Advocacy, Implementation, and Education) Project and backed by a 20-member Consortium of Black Experts, formalized at the third HEMPTECH conference in 2022.

This expert consortium was instrumental in drafting the international government hemp tender released by the Government of Rwanda, demonstrating the power of international diaspora-led collaboration. The momentum continues as government-to-government conversations are now underway with Grenada and Bermuda, signaling Caribbean interest in both the HEMPTECH model and the One Hectare Sustainable Farm Project.

As the first hemp research farm in West African history prepares to be licensed in Ghana later this year, the CEMT is continuing its negotiations with Ghana’s Ministry of Interior to finalize details. These milestones and more have been documented throughout the HEMPTECH journey and are available for public viewing on the Cooperative Executive Management Team YouTube Channel.

The 6th HEMPTECH conference will also spotlight international investment, education, and global trade. With the recent $75 million funding initiative by the USDA aimed at increasing hemp education and supply chain collaborations, HEMPTECH is positioned to connect U.S. Hemp farmers with African processors to create value-added products for global markets.

The conference offers a strategic opportunity for businesses, governments, and institutions to network, invest, and shape the future of the green economy through hemp.

Join the hemp revolution led by the Cooperative Executive Management Team. Africa is ready. The time is now.