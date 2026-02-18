Shaktiman Teams Up with Farming Agricola for Iberia Expansion

SHAKTIMAN one of India’s largest manufacturers of agricultural implements, confirms a strategic channel partnership with Farming Agricola, a leading distributor of agricultural machinery in the Iberian market. The partnership agreement was signed on February 4, 2026, and represents a key milestone in Shaktiman’s long-term European growth strategy, aimed at expanding access to high-value, cost-efficient farm mechanization solutions across Iberia, while strengthening local after-sales support and service capabilities.

Under the agreement, Farming Agricola will market, distribute and support Shaktiman’s established portfolio of agricultural implements, including rotary tillers, mulchers/shredders, seeders and planters, balers, post hole diggers, power harrows and allied implements, while also working across Shaktiman’s wider product range and future developments for the Spain and Portugal markets. The partnership is supported by an expanded dealer network and a reinforced service and spare-parts infrastructure designed to meet the operational needs of Iberian farmers and contractors.

The collaboration also includes joint go-to-market initiatives, such as on-farm demonstrations, technical training programs and coordinated marketing activities, with a focus on delivering reliable field performance, low total cost of ownership and fast service response.

Emilio García, CEO of Farming Agricola, commented:

“We are very pleased with the agreement reached with the Shaktiman Group. We are expanding our product range with an important Indian manufacturer that has grown significantly in recent years and with whom we have shared strong alignment from the outset.”

Ashwin Gohil, Chairman of Shaktiman (Tirth Agro Technology Pvt. Ltd.), added:

“This partnership with Farming Agricola marks an important step in our commitment to the Iberian market. By combining their strong local presence and market expertise with Shaktiman’s robust, reliable and affordable implements, we are building a solid foundation to support farmers with practical mechanization solutions and long-term service capability across the region.”

With this partnership now in place, Shaktiman strengthens its position in the Iberian market while advancing its long-term European strategy. By combining global manufacturing scale with strong local distribution and service capabilities, Shaktiman and Farming Agricola are well positioned to deliver reliable, cost-effective mechanization solutions that support productivity and sustainable farming across the region.