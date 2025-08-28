President Felix Tshisekedi launches the 2025-2026 agricultural campaign

The President of the Republic Felix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo launched, this Thursday in the agricultural zone of Menkao, about fifty kilometers from the city center, in the commune of Maluku, the 2025-2026 agricultural season.

In the presence of several members of the government, agricultural staff, planters and farmers, the Head of State handed over a large batch of tractors and agricultural equipment for the 26 provinces of the country.

The 2025-2026 agricultural season is a source of hope for the sector’s leaders in view of the material and financial resources committed by the government to fight against food insecurity.

In his speech on the occasion, the Minister of State in charge of Agriculture and Food Security, Muhindo Nzangi, welcomed the fact that the Government of the Republic has allocated 10% of the national budget to the agriculture sector, which corresponds to Maputo’s commitment to food self-sufficiency.

In addition to agricultural machinery, Minister Muhindo Nzangi has set himself 5 major objectives to boost his sector, including the availability of seeds, quality fertilizers and pesticides as well as the development of agricultural agents.

The agronomists and planters congratulated the President of the Republic for the implementation of his vision to make the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) an agricultural power.

“It is time for the soil to take revenge on the subsoil,” they said, while castigating the growing insecurity in their agricultural area. Renowned for its arable land as far as the eye can see, the Bateke plateau is the main granary of the city of Kinshasa in the production of several consumer products. The activism of the Mobondo militia causes insecurity that does not favor good production.

Present at this activity, the Deputy Minister of the Interior in charge of Customary Affairs, Mwami Ndeze, promised the support of the customary authority for the pacification of the agricultural area of Menkao.

As for the representative of the African Development Bank (AfDB), he reassured of the support of his financial institution to the agricultural sector of the DRC with a large portfolio. The DRC, he said, is the largest beneficiary of the African Development Fund (ADF).