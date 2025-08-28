Nelson Irrigation is proud to announce the launch of their new center pivot irrigation: the R65 VT and inverted R65i VT sprinklers. Designed to elevate multi-stream performance at the end of pivot systems, these new models build on the proven success of the R55 series, offering enhanced uniformity, increased coverage, and simplified installation.

The R65 VT features a narrower body and a newly optimized nozzle system, delivering focused streams that extend the effective radius even at low pressures. With a 270-degree water pattern, it ensures overlap with pivot sprinklers, boosting uniformity at the end of the iron. Both the blue and green (inverted) plates can use the entire nozzle range.

The inverted R65i VT is engineered for ease of installation and superior debris flushing. Its specially designed inverted green plate enhances performance while minimizing clogging—ideal for systems prone to sediment buildup.

Whether used independently or paired with Nelson’s Big Gun® Sprinklers, the R65 VT and R65i VT adapt to a wide range of site conditions. They’re perfect for maximizing coverage in corners or throughout the full revolution of the pivot.

Nelson Irrigation continues to lead the way in irrigation innovation with providing improved solutions to conserve resources and provide greater uniform water application for farmers.

For more information, visit Nelson Irrigation’s official R65 VT page – R65 End of Pivot Sprinklers