From producer to consumer, everyone is well aware of the statistics around water scarcity, agricultural water use, and increased food demand driven by population growth. For many years, the challenge has been clear: We need to produce more food while continuously increasing water-use efficiency.

Dr Zanele Ntshidi, Node Manager of Arid Lands at the South African Environmental Observation Network, advocates for smart water use in agriculture by reminding us that 80% of South Africa’s land mass falls within semi-arid to arid zones.

“It is imperative that we continuously increase water-use efficiency in agriculture.” Dr Ntshidi emphasises the role of increased efficiency in improved stability and resilience across crop production. “Enhancing efficiency ensures stable and improved crop yields. It allows for increased production using less water, thereby mitigating the impacts of droughts. By further improving efficiency and getting more crop yields per drop of water, agricultural systems can become more resilient, sustainable, and capable of feeding the growing population of South Africa.” She adds that key highlights of her research, which is focused on long-term observations and developing decision support tools that assist with irrigation scheduling, substantiate the benefits of adopting smart water-use technologies, such as precision irrigation and soil moisture monitoring. By ensuring that the crop is replenished with the exact amount of water it needs, it reduces non-beneficial water losses, prevents over-extraction of freshwater sources, and lowers the carbon footprint of food production.

Dr Ntshidi adds that precision irrigation plays a fundamental role in climate-resilient agriculture by transitioning water management from generalised approaches to data-driven, site-specific systems. “It acts as a key adaptation strategy in water-scarce regions by delivering precise amounts of water directly to the root zone, reducing waste, and improving crop resilience against droughts and unpredictable rainfall patterns. Through precision irrigation, a producer can be certain that the applied water is used for the benefit of plant production rather than non-beneficial use that leads to water being lost to evaporation, for example.”

Holistic Precision Approach

It is in this context, that Charl van Reenen, Agronomy Manager at Netafim Southern & East Africa, calls for a holistic approach to precision irrigation. “Precision irrigation and the efficient use of water in agriculture should not be viewed as a silo in our mission towards improved resource-use efficiency on the farm. It is one component of a broader precision agriculture approach.” Van Reenen continues that precision irrigation fully integrates with all other precision inputs and actions. “The implementation of a precision irrigation system and the necessary planning that goes into it, also enables the precise use of other inputs. It also enables timely and precise execution of actions based on insights from other precision tools, such as soil analyses and sensor data. Whether it is through more efficient use of fertiliser, reduced disease pressure or exact irrigation based on phenological phases, precision irrigation leads to reduced risks and improved sustainability of the entire farming operation.”

When approaching precision irrigation holistically as part of a total precision agriculture approach, says Van Reenen, the mutual interaction between different precision inputs becomes clear. “One such example is the beneficial interaction between soil analyses and mapping and precision irrigation. The knowledge gathered from soil analyses directly informs scheduling approaches based on soil differences. In turn, the management tools unlocked by precision irrigation system allow us to react to the data gathered by these activities and irrigate exactly according to crop requirements and soil characteristics at block level. Similarly, precision irrigation adds further value to precise crop and cultivar selection. With the right equipment and scheduling approach each plant can be irrigated according to its requirements.” Van Reenen continues that precision irrigation is about much more than driplines, filters and irrigation controllers. “It is about the collection of data, the expert interpretation of collected data and the precise execution of decisions based on this data.”

The important role of precision irrigation as one part of a whole in a precision agriculture approach is further emphasised when we understand the impact of water on every aspect of crop growth. “Water drives the uptake of nutrients. It is critical to root development, as well as flowering and fruit set that directly impacts yield quality. If water is not managed correctly, we lose the benefit of many other inputs and significantly constrain the plant’s potential.”

The Producer’s Perspective

When reminding producers and other role-players about our responsibility to use water efficiently given its scarcity, the message can easily become skewed with emphasis only on the call to save water. Conversations with precision irrigation users, however, balances the conversation, with focus on the value of precise water management for better results in the field. Jonathan Miller, Farm Manager at Redberry Farm near George says that their water-use philosophy is based on giving plants exactly what they need when they need it, without wasting water. “Our aim is to produce good quality fruit and profitable yields, while farming sustainably. It goes far beyond saving water. Especially with crops where consistent moisture is critical to plant health and fruit quality. In our strawberries and kiwis, proper irrigation management helps plants grow more consistently and improves how efficiently nutrients are used. It helps us manage inputs better while supporting good yields and fruit quality.”

Jantjie Jonker, owner of Jakkalsvlei Wine Farm near Herbertsdale, shifts the focus to precision irrigation as a management tool. “Yes, we do not have a lot of water and drip irrigation allows us to use the water we have optimally, but it also allows us to turn our focus on grape quality over quantity into results. We are able to precisely manage plant moisture to control yield and canopy growth. In short, drip irrigation allows us to precisely manage vineyard productivity, giving us greater control.”

Water Mind Shifts

Marco Appel, Agricultural Economist at Netafim Southern & East Africa, adds to the conversation by emphasising the importance of a long-term view when it comes to precision irrigation decision-making. “Two important mind shifts are important in this regard. The first is that we must not view water as an input, but rather a strategic asset. Similar to land and capital, it must be protected and invested in. It is about water stewardship with the future in mind. The second is to think of the true cost of water. Water cost is much more than the water tariff and includes pumping costs, irrigation system maintenance costs, labour costs and more. It is very important that all costs are considered when making irrigation investment decisions and when weighing up the capital cost of a system against the long-term benefits and savings. When these mind shifts are combined with a long-term view and data-driven approach, the economic value of investing in precision irrigation becomes clear.”

More Than the Sum of its Parts

It boils down to the fact that one plus one is much more than two when different precision practices unlock more potential from each other. Van Reenen advises that a holistic view is crucial during the project planning phase to make the near-idyllic reality described here a reality.

Precision irrigation requires an irrigation system that is designed and installed with all resources and production goals in mind, with the aim of ensuring optimal production. “When you develop a new farming project, a number of questions must be answered, and several experts must inform the process. Irrigation planning is only one aspect of this, and it is important that irrigation is not planned in isolation from all the other aspects of precision agriculture. It must be informed by data and insights from other aspects of the project, while also informing decision-making across these aspects.”