Poultry India Expo 2025 Strengthens Its Status as a Leading Global Hub for Poultry Innovation and Trade

The Indian Poultry Equipment Manufacturers’ Association (IPEMA) hosted the 17th edition of Poultry India Expo 2025 from 25–28 November at the HITEX Exhibition Centre in Hyderabad, reinforcing the event’s status as a leading global hub for poultry innovation and trade.

The expo which concluded on a high note, drew strong international participation and fostered major industry collaborations, underscoring its growing influence as a premier platform for knowledge exchange and business in the global poultry sector.

India’s Rise as a Global Poultry Leader

India strengthened its global standing in poultry—ranking 2nd in egg production (142.77 billion, 2023–24) and remaining among the top four broiler-producing nations. The sector continued to contribute to national nutrition security, rural employment, and economic progress, sustaining a growth rate of 8–10% in chicken meat and 6–8% in eggs annually.

Driven by the theme “One Nation, One Expo,” the expo successfully accelerated innovation, collaboration, and knowledge exchange across the poultry value chain.

Stronger Global & National Alliances

The 17th edition proudly collaborated with:

16 overseas poultry associations

40+ national-level poultry bodies

18 national poultry media houses

15 global media organizations

100+ mainstream & digital influencers

These partnerships amplified technological advancements, farmer engagement, and global visibility, making this edition the most connected and impactful to date.

Ministers Encouraged Industry–Government Cooperation

Chief Guest Shri Vakiti Srihari, Hon’ble Minister for Animal Husbandry, Telangana,inaugurated the event and graced the Poultry Knowledge Day sessions held on 25 November.

From 26–28 November, the Poultry India Expo was further honoured by the presence of Telangana’s distinguished leaders, whose support reinforced strong industry–government collaboration and sectoral advancement.

Shri Ponnam Prabhakar Goud, Hon’ble Minister for Transport & BC Welfare, Telangana, reinforced commitment toward sustainability and sectoral progress

• Shri Tummala Nageswara Rao, Hon’ble Agriculture Minister, Telangana, extended strong support for rural market empowerment and future-ready transformation.

• Shri Ponnala Lakshmaiah , Hon’ble Former Minister, graced the expo with his presence, visiting the exhibition halls and inspiring industry stakeholders with his words of motivation.

Shri Gaddam Ranjith Reddy Hon'ble Former Minister, visited the expo showing strong support for South Asia's biggest poultry stage.

Dr. K. Lakshman, Member of Parliament visited the 17th Poultry India Expo 2025, graced the expo and inspiring industry innovation and growth

Words of Pride from IPEMA Leadership

“IPEMA’s continued ability to inspire innovation and unite global and national stakeholders has shown the true momentum of India’s poultry sector. The alliances forged this year reaffirm our industry’s future-ready vision.”

— Shri Uday Singh Bayas, President, IPEMA / Poultry India

17th Edition — A Record-Breaking Showcase

The expo delivered outstanding milestones:

• 550+ exhibitors from 50+ countries participated

• 51,251 industry visitors attended

• 35,000 sq. meters of exhibition space filled 7 air-conditioned global-standard halls

Live innovations were showcased across:

– Breeding & genetics

– Hatchery & farm automation

– Feed milling & advanced nutrition

– EC housing & ventilation

– Veterinary diagnostics & biosecurity

– Sustainable egg processing

– Manure & green poultry solutions

The event also addressed emerging concerns in poultry health, sustainability, raw material volatility, and smart technology adoption.

Thought Leadership — Poultry Knowledge Day 2025

The flagship seminar successfully focused on:

• Emerging diseases & prevention strategies

• Future-ready feed planning

• Manure & sustainability frameworks

• Rural market potential

• Poultry career evolution for future talent

Advancing Toward Viksit Bharat 2047

Aligning with the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, the expo empowered farmers, entrepreneurs, veterinarians, researchers, students, and global business leaders to accelerate the next era of poultry transformation.

Event Summary

Main Expo Dates:26–28 November 2025

• Poultry Knowledge Day:25 November 2025

• Venue: HITEX Exhibition Centre, Hyderabad

• Theme: One Nation, One Expo

• Tagline: “Together, let’s shape the future of the poultry sector”

“The industry met. Innovation rose. Collaboration accelerated.”

Thank you for making the 17th Edition of Poultry India Expo 2025 a historic success!