Poultry India Expo 2025 Curtain Raiser Sets Stage for the South Asia’s Premier Poultry Showcase in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, November 12, 2025: The curtain raiser press meet for the 17th Edition of Poultry India Expo 2025 was successfully held in Hyderabad today. The event marked the formal announcement of South Asia’s biggest poultry exhibition, which will be held from November 26 to 28, 2025, at Hitex, Hitech City, Hyderabad, with Poultry Knowledge Day scheduled for November 25 at HICC Novotel.

Addressing the media, Uday Singh Bayas, President of the Indian Poultry Equipment Manufacturers Association (IPEMA – Poultry India), shared that the expo aims to highlight the latest developments in poultry management, health, nutrition, breeding, feed manufacturing, and production technologies.

He further mentioned that this year’s expo is expected to attract over 45,000 participants from 35 to 50 countries, with 500 exhibitors showcasing world-class products and innovations. Delegations from various international ministries, including the Ministry of Agriculture from Uganda, are expected to visit the event to understand India’s rapid growth as the second-largest egg producer and fourth-largest chicken producer globally.

Uday Singh Bayas also emphasized that India’s poultry industry reflects the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and aligns with Viksit Bharat@2047, as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He highlighted the health benefits of poultry products, noting that promoting egg and chicken consumption can help address undernutrition and underweight issues in rural India due to their rich protein content.

The press meet saw the presence of several key industry representatives and dignitaries, including:

* K. G. Anand, General Manager, Venkateshwara Hatcheries Ltd

* Chitturi Suresh Rayadu, Special Invitee and Managing Director, Srinivasa Farma Pvt Ltd

* Dr. K. Balaswamy, President, National Egg & Chicken Promotion Council (NECPC)

* K. Mohan Reddy, President, Telangana Poultry Federation (TPF)

* V. Narasimha Reddy, Vice President, Telangana Poultry Federation (TPF)

* M. K. Vyas, President, Indian Poultry Journalists Association (IPJA)

* Naveen Pasuparthy, President, Karnataka Poultry Farmers & Breeders Association (KPFBA)

* Singaraj K., President, Tamil Nadu Poultry Farmers Association (TNPFA)

* Valsan P., Secretary, All India Poultry Products Exporters Association

* Dr. Ravinder Reddy, Secretary, Telangana Poultry Breeders Association (TPBA)

* Gurram Chandra Shekhar Reddy, Chairman, NECC Hyderabad Zone

* V. Bhasker Rao, General Secretary, Telangana Poultry Federation (TPF)

The press-meet was Presided over by IPEMA’s President Uday Sing Bayas, along side Anil Dhumal (Founder President), Chakradhar Rao (Founder President), M.Srikanth (Treasurer) and Natarajan (Secretary)

The gathering concluded with a note of optimism about India’s growing influence in the global poultry sector and the promising opportunities the upcoming expo will offer.