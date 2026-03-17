Penta Equipment, a Canada-based leader in agricultural equipment manufacturing, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Valton Feeding Solutions, a premier Australian sales and service dealership specializing in livestock feeding equipment. Now operating as Valton Equipment, under the PentaAg Holding Company, this marks an exciting next step in providing livestock feeding support to farmers throughout Australia.

Located in Mortlake, Victoria, Valton Feeding Solutions has built a strong reputation for supplying high-quality feeding equipment and delivering reliable service to livestock producers across Australia. Now operating as Valton Equipment, we look forward to leveraging our nearly 30 years of Penta Proven Performance with a responsive sales and service team. Leveraging our established network of experienced service agents throughout the country, Valton Equipment provides responsive on-site support, including emergency service, to keep farmers operating efficiently when it matters most.

The acquisition strengthens Penta Equipment’s presence in the Australian agricultural market and aligns with its commitment to delivering industry-leading products backed by dependable local support.

Valton Equipment is a perfect fit for Penta Equipment,” said Glenn Buurma, President of Penta Equipment. “Their deep understanding of the Australian livestock industry, combined with their strong service network, allows us to bring the best feeding solutions to farmers across the country while maintaining the high level of service they expect.”

Valton Equipment will continue to operate from its Mortlake dealership, offering both sales and service while showcasing Penta Equipment’s premium product line. Australian farmers will benefit from expanded access to proven feeding technologies designed to improve efficiency and productivity.

“Our focus remains on supporting livestock producers with the right equipment and dependable service,” said Trevor Newman, Chief Operations Officer at Penta Equipment. “This acquisition allows us to offer an even stronger product lineup while continuing to provide the local support our customers rely on.”

With service agents positioned throughout Australia, Valton Equipment remains committed to rapid response times, preventative maintenance, and emergency support—ensuring farmers have confidence in their feeding systems year-round.

This acquisition marks an important step in Penta Equipment’s global growth strategy and reinforces its dedication to supporting livestock producers with best-in-class equipment and service.