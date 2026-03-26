Optimizing deliveries through the use of truck-mounted forklifts

In modern logistics, truck-mounted forklifts are becoming essential. They allow operators to quickly, safely, and independently load and unload goods, removing the need for external loading infrastructure or waiting for other equipment. Shamrock Handling Concepts provides a complete selection of Moffett forklift trucks, featuring the M8 NX2. This versatile truck-mounted forklift is specifically designed to boost safety, efficiency, and operator control in challenging delivery settings. Designed with the compact size necessary for vehicle mounting, the Moffett M8 NX2 is built to manage medium to heavy loads, directly off trucks or trailers. A significant advancement in this series is the new side mount feature. Operators can now safely access or exit the forklift using controls located on its side, all while remaining on the ground. This eliminates the need to climb into the seat, leading to quicker, simpler mounting and significantly lowering the risks of repeatedly getting on and off the machine during deliveries, ultimately enhancing convenience and operator safety. To further boost productivity in transport, the design also incorporates a single-side offloading feature, enabling loads to be handled exclusively from one side of the vehicle. It’s important to note that lift assist for this single-side offloading is an optional addition, not a standard feature.” The single-side offloading feature enables the forklift to reach across the truck deck, while continuing mast tilt and side-shift functions, allowing the operator to load or unload goods without having to reposition the vehicle. This reduces handling time and simplifies deliveries in restricted urban environments or on busy construction sites.

A redesigned fork carriage improves the operator’s view of the load, while a multifunction colour display provides real-time information, including engine speed, inclination and fuel level. This information is clearly presented in a single interface designed to help operators maintain safe and controlled handling throughout the loading cycle.

The forklift’s steering geometry has been refined to improve manoeuvrability in tight working spaces. Optional four-way steering allows loads to be moved through passageways as narrow as three metres, while the rear tyre pivoting system enables tighter turning when positioning the machine alongside vehicles or within confined yards.

Connectivity also plays an important role in equipment management. The M8 NX2 incorporates an integrated electronic system that links machine components through a CAN-bus system. Operating data can be transmitted to a cloud platform, enabling fleet managers to monitor machine performance, maintenance status and utilisation remotely. This information assists with planning service intervals and improving equipment availability across a logistics fleet.

For enhanced safety, audible and visual alerts remind operators to fasten their interlocking seatbelts and secure safety guards, while LED lighting and safety beacons improve visibility when working around vehicles or on congested delivery sites. The machine’s robust construction and simplified service access enhance reliable day-to-day operation.

This machine has lifting capacities up to 3 500 kg at a 600 mm load centre and is suited to applications including building materials distribution, agriculture, roofing, scaffolding and general logistics, where deliveries are often made in confined or uneven locations.

By combining the new Ground Assist control functions, a single-side offloading capability, high lifting capacity, manoeuvrability in tight working spaces and improved operator visibility, the Moffett M8 NX2 provides an efficient solution for transport fleets that require reliable handling directly at the delivery point.

These machines are available from Shamrock Handling Concepts with a wide range of attachments, including optional telescopic forks, fork positioners and extensions and integrated side shift. These attachments have been specially designed for the safe and dependable handling of a wide range of goods.

Shamrock Handling Concepts offers a standard three-year warranty with every Moffett forklift in the NX range. These machines are supported by a spare parts, repair and maintenance service.