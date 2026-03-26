Optimizing deliveries through the use of truck-mounted forklifts

A redesigned fork carriage improves the operator’s view of the load, while a multifunction colour display provides real-time information, including engine speed, inclination and fuel level. This information is clearly presented in a single interface designed to help operators maintain safe and controlled handling throughout the loading cycle.
The forklift’s steering geometry has been refined to improve manoeuvrability in tight working spaces. Optional four-way steering allows loads to be moved through passageways as narrow as three metres, while the rear tyre pivoting system enables tighter turning when positioning the machine alongside vehicles or within confined yards.
Connectivity also plays an important role in equipment management. The M8 NX2 incorporates an integrated electronic system that links machine components through a CAN-bus system. Operating data can be transmitted to a cloud platform, enabling fleet managers to monitor machine performance, maintenance status and utilisation remotely. This information assists with planning service intervals and improving equipment availability across a logistics fleet.
For enhanced safety, audible and visual alerts remind operators to fasten their interlocking seatbelts and secure safety guards, while LED lighting and safety beacons improve visibility when working around vehicles or on congested delivery sites. The machine’s robust construction and simplified service access enhance reliable day-to-day operation.
This machine has lifting capacities up to 3 500 kg at a 600 mm load centre and is suited to applications including building materials distribution, agriculture, roofing, scaffolding and general logistics, where deliveries are often made in confined or uneven locations.
By combining the new Ground Assist control functions, a single-side offloading capability, high lifting capacity, manoeuvrability in tight working spaces and improved operator visibility, the Moffett M8 NX2 provides an efficient solution for transport fleets that require reliable handling directly at the delivery point.
These machines are available from Shamrock Handling Concepts with a wide range of attachments, including optional telescopic forks, fork positioners and extensions and integrated side shift. These attachments have been specially designed for the safe and dependable handling of a wide range of goods.
Shamrock Handling Concepts offers a standard three-year warranty with every Moffett forklift in the NX range. These machines are supported by a spare parts, repair and maintenance service.