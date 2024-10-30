Oleon presents its comprehensive animal feed and ingredient portfolio at EuroTier

Oleon is excited to announce that it will be exhibiting at this year’s EuroTier, the leading international trade fair for professional farming and livestock management. The event will be held from 12 to 15 November 2024 in Hanover, Germany.

Animal farming is under immense pressure to reduce its environmental footprint, improve efficiency, and increase profitability. Some of the top market influences that will drive growth for sustainably produced products include high-nutrient feed ingredients and the phasing out of antibiotic growth promoters.

As a company invested in oleochemicals for the nutrition and feed industries, Oleon supports farmers in building a more sustainable world – combining in-house research facilities and high-quality processing technology with in-depth material and market knowledge.

“We focus on developing and producing high-quality feed additives that are capable of improving animal production efficiency while offering a positive impact on animal welfare and the environment,” says Sander Van Putte of Oleon.

“EuroTier is the ideal event where we can showcase our expertise in short and medium-monoglycerides with antimicrobial properties, digestive aids, and medium-chain triglycerides which offer excellent energy sources for cattle, pigs, and other livestock,” he explains.

One example of a highly innovative ingredient is glycerol monolaurate (monolaurin) – a monoglyceride based on lauric acids. It is often considered more biologically potent than its respective fatty acid and can empower animal health status and performance through its antimicrobial activity.

Eurotier is a leading innovation platform in the global animal production industry and the ideal platform to explore and discuss solutions for current and future challenges in the farming fraternity.

“We look forward to welcoming all our clients, partners, and visitors to our stand at booth 20D37. Our team will be on hand to chat with you about some of the challenges you experience, and how our products and services can assist,” Sander concludes.

To book a meeting or speak to Sander Van Putte simply email for more information