Olam Agri has officially commissioned Ghana’s first state-of-the-art pasta manufacturing facility in Accra, ushering in a new chapter for the country’s food manufacturing sector. The US$40 million investment strengthens Olam Agri’s wheat milling and pasta manufacturing capabilities in West Africa and represents a major milestone in Ghana’s drive to deepen domestic production, enhance food security, and accelerate industrial growth.

His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, President of the Republic of Ghana, presided over the commissioning ceremony, formally unveiling the facility and activating the production line with Olam Co-Founder and Group CEO, Sunny Verghese, senior government officials, traditional leaders, industry stakeholders and development partners present. The event highlights the private sector’s strategic investment in strengthening resilient local value chains and advancing national development priorities.

Designed for future growth, the facility uses advanced processing technology to ensure quality and operational excellence. The introduction of local manufacturing expands the availability of affordable, nutritious staples and provides consumers with price stability and a reliable supply of pasta, all of which are fortified with essential micronutrients and vitamins that support national nutrition goals.

Before unveiling a plaque and cutting the ribbon to activate the facility, His Excellency Mahama stated that the government owes a duty to offer a stable policy environment, support essential infrastructure, and collaborate with investors who show seriousness and a long-term commitment to the country. He noted investments like the Olam Agri pasta manufacturing facility help to stabilise supply and prices and support the development of technical skills within the manufacturing sector. He described the facility as one of the ‘tangible benefits’ resulting from ongoing agro-industrial investments under the Agriculture for Economic Transformation Agenda.

His Excellency John Dramani Mahama said: “Olam Agri’s ongoing investment in Ghana aligns exactly with our national policy. Our policies only matter when they lead to actual factories, real jobs, and tangible production on the ground. This factory is going to operate a shift system, and qualifies under our 24-hour Economy Initiative. And I’m happy to inform the co-founder that we have passed the 24-hour Economy Authority Bill, and the 24 hour Economy Initiative is operational.”

The Honourable Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, highlighted the facility’s strong alignment with Ghana’s industrialisation agenda and trade ambitions. The Honourable Ofosu-Adjare said: “Today’s commissioning is proof that the economic reset agenda is not merely rhetoric; it is delivering tangible results. Ghana imported approximately US$140 million worth of pasta from 2021 to 2024, making us the second largest importer on the continent behind Togo. This US$40 million state-of-the-art facility will change that picture significantly. With its annual production capacity of 40,000 metric tonnes, it is projected to meet a substantial share of domestic demand, drastically reduce our pasta import bill, and position Ghana as a net exporter of pasta within the sub-region.”

Mr. Baibhav Biswas, Country Head of Olam Agri in Ghana, described the facility as a transformative investment in the nation’s food production landscape. Mr Biswas said: “From today, every packet of pasta consumed in Ghana can be produced locally — by Ghanaian talent, on Ghanaian soil. This strengthens domestic manufacturing, builds technical expertise, and ensures that the value generated by local consumer demand remains within the national economy.”

Mr. Sunny Verghese, Olam Co-Founder and Group CEO, reaffirmed Ghana’s vital role in the company’s portfolio: “Olam was born in Africa over three decades ago, and Ghana was the second country where we established operations. Our confidence in the nation has grown year after year and the investment we are commissioning today reflects our belief in Ghana as a hub for growth, trade, and sustainable value.”

Mr. Neelamani Muthukumar, Olam Group Chief Financial Officer and Olam Agri Chief Operating Officer, recalled the success of his earlier engagement with Ghana’s delegation to Singapore in 2025, adding: “Local production boosts supply chain resilience, affordability, and national food security. Ghana’s location also lets us efficiently serve regional markets and strengthen intra-African trade.”

The factory will launch production with premium spaghetti, produced to the highest international quality standards, and eventually add macaroni and other short-cut pastas, all fortified with essential micronutrients and vitamins to meet evolving consumer preferences. Premium spaghetti will be available on shelves this March.

The investment will generate about 300 direct and indirect jobs across operations, engineering, supply chain, distribution, and support services. Employees have received specialised technical training to operate advanced systems and maintain high-quality and safety standards, enhancing Ghana’s industrial and technical capacity. Sustainability features prominently in the facility and includes high-efficiency energy systems and optimised processes that reduce resource consumption and environmental impact.

Commissioning the facility signals confidence in Ghana’s economy and reaffirms Olam Agri’s partnership in advancing the industrial base, strengthening food systems, and promoting inclusive growth.

The new facility strengthens Olam Agri’s capabilities in Ghana, where it already operates the country’s largest state-of-the-art wheat mill in Tema with the First Choice and Royal Gold brands, and its rice operations with leading consumer brands such as Mama Gold. It is the latest addition to the company’s wheat milling and pasta operations, with other facilities in Nigeria, Senegal and Cameroon.