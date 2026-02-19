Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. has announced that its subsidiary, Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd., is launching the all-new Gravite, a 7-seater multi-purpose vehicle (MPV). The launch marks a new chapter in the India market and underscores Nissan’s commitment to delivering vehicles tailored to meet the diverse needs of local customers. The Gravite will be manufactured locally in Chennai and be offered with an introductory price of 565,000 Indian rupees.

The name “Gravite” draws inspiration from 1.4 billion Indians and their diverse backgrounds. The result is a purpose-built C-SUV that combines versatility, comfort, spaciousness and practicality that supports Indian families on everyday drives and weekend journeys.

The Gravite builds off the momentum of the new Nissan Magnite — which is exported from India to several markets— and will join an expanding model lineup that includes the Tekton C-SUV slated for launch in mid-2026, and a 7-seater C-SUV in early 2027.

“India is central to Nissan’s global ambitions, said Thierry Sabbagh, Divisional Vice President and President, Middle East, KSA, CIS and India. Our actions over the past year — strengthening operations, expanding the network and embarking on a product offensive — demonstrate our long-term commitment to this market. The All-New Nissan Gravite is not just a product launch; it marks the beginning of a sustained growth phase for Nissan in India. With local manufacturing at our Alliance Partner in Chennai and a future-ready product roadmap, we are here to compete, grow and lead in the segments that matter.”

Design and Inspiration

The all-new Nissan Gravite establishes a distinct and confident identity aligned with Nissan’s global design language. Elevated proportions, muscular body lines, pronounced wheel arches and high ground clearance create a commanding road presence suited to diverse Indian driving conditions.

Key exterior highlights include signature C-shaped design elements, piano black grille, signature LED headlamps with integrated DRLS, LED taillamps, roof rails and wide-opening doors designed for enhanced practicality.

Interior Highlights

The Gravite is designed to adapt seamlessly to both daily commuting and longer family journeys. Flexible seating configurations allow accommodation for up to seven occupants, with removable third-row seats expanding luggage capacity to 625 liters.

Thoughtful interior design, cabin roominess and an air-conditioning system designed for tropical climates supports comfort for all onboard. Ample storage spaces further enhance practicality and convenience.

Technology, Safety and Powertrain

The all-new Gravite features convenient technology such as a floating 20.3 cm infotainment display with wireless Android Auto™ and Apple CarPlay™ connectivity, wireless device charging, 17.7 cm full digital advanced multi-functional cluster, auto locking doors and front and rear parking sensors.

Drivers can feel an elevated sense of peace of mind with more than 30 standard safety features equipped. Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Traction Control System (TCS), Hill Start Assist (HSA), Brake Assist System (BAS) and ABS with EBD offer enhanced vehicle control, handling and predictability.

Power is provided by a 1-liter petrol engine outputting 72PS at 6250 rpm and 96Nm at 3400-3600 rpm peak torque. The engine is tuned for smooth performance, comfortable cruising and predictable performance across city and highway conditions. The Gravite is offered with a 5-speed manual or 5-speed EZ-shift automated manual transmission (AMT). Both are developed to give customers flexibility without compromising on fuel economy.

Limited Launch Edition

For a limited time, the all-new Gravite will also be offered in a Launch Edition which features unique styling, premium audio and enhanced interior features.