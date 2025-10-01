Nissan Africa celebrates top performing dealers

Nissan Africa’s best dealers from across sub-Saharan Africa are Anciens Comptoirs Ries of Djibouti in the Small National Sales Company of the Year category, Motus Zambia as the best Medium National Sales Company of the Year and Japan Motors in Ghana as the best Large National Sales Company of the Year.

The Nissan NIMA Ignition Awards 2024 recognises the dealerships and teams who delivered exceptional customer service and product support, while setting new benchmarks across Africa. The award is separate from the dealer of the year awards for Nissan North Africa and Nissan South Africa.

“Our extensive dealer network forms the backbone of our operations in each of the 54 countries where Nissan operates across the continent,” says Jordi Villa, President of Nissan Africa. “They are the face of Nissan, delivering on our promise of providing reliable, quality, innovative and accessible products and services, no matter where you are.

“These awards are testament to our commitment to the African continent as we target significant growth through a strong sales and support network, as well as a versatile product range that includes award-winning models like the Nissan NAVARA, Nissan X-TRAIL, Nissan MAGNITE and the Nissan PATROL.

Nissan Africa is continuing to build its product portfolio locally, making it more relevant, and more aspirational.

“As one of the world’s youngest and fastest-growing regions, Africa’s middle class is expanding, and mobility is one of the driving forces of this growth. I believe Nissan has the right partners to build on the brand’s success on the continent and to expand it even further,” says Villa.

“We celebrate each Nissan representative who goes the extra mile every day to bring our customers only the best service and support. Together with our partners, we are looking forward to a promising future.”