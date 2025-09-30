Bionema Breakthrough Bioherbicide Tackles Rising Weed Resistance

Bionema Group Ltd, a UK innovator in sustainable biological crop protection, today announced a breakthrough in its bioherbicide pipeline, addressing one of the most urgent challenges in global agriculture: herbicide-resistant weeds. Leveraging its advanced microencapsulation platform and proprietary biosurfactant, Bionema has achieved extended shelf life and consistent field performance—two barriers that have historically limited the effectiveness of biological weed control.

Weed resistance is already costing farmers billions. In the UK alone, black-grass reduces wheat yields by an estimated £400 million annually, with potential national losses exceeding £1 billion if left unmanaged. Meanwhile, the $44 billion global herbicide market faces mounting resistance issues and regulatory restrictions. Despite this urgent need, bioherbicides have captured less than 1% of the market so far, mainly due to reliability challenges.

Bionema’s new bioherbicide innovation changes the equation by delivering:

Extended shelf-life — stability for over 12 months at ambient conditions.

— stability for over 12 months at ambient conditions. Improved spreading and penetration — biosurfactant-enhanced leaf deposition.

— biosurfactant-enhanced leaf deposition. Faster, more consistent suppression of resistant weeds versus conventional spore-based products.

of resistant weeds versus conventional spore-based products. Farmer-ready adoption — fully compatible with existing sprayer systems.

Dr Minshad Ansari, CEO & Founder, Bionema, commented:

“For years, bioherbicides have promised much but delivered too little. With our delivery technology, we can finally bring a solution that is stable, scalable, and field-ready. Farmers don’t have to choose between sustainability and reliability — they can have both.”

The bioherbicide is now advancing through Bionema’s development pipeline, with multi-site trials planned and a clear path toward dossier-grade development. The company aims to out-license the technology to global agrochemical and biocontrol partners, building on its proven technology acquisition by Syngenta in 2021.

According to Grand View Research, the global bioherbicides market is estimated at USD 3.37 billion as of 2024 and is projected to reach USD 7.87 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of ≈ 15.2%. This supports Bionema’s belief that its platform is well-positioned for rapid adoption.”

Bionema is actively seeking strategic partners and co-investors to accelerate the validation, regulatory progression, and global market entry of its bioherbicide pipeline, aiming for commercialisation by the end of the decade.

About Bionema Group Ltd

Bionema Group Ltd is a UK-based biotechnology company pioneering sustainable solutions for crop protection, plant health, and soil regeneration. Founded in 2012 as a spin-out from Swansea University, Bionema’s mission is to replace chemical pesticides and fertilisers with safer, environmentally friendly biological alternatives.

The company has developed a robust pipeline and IP portfolio, including its patented Incapsulex microencapsulation platform and Soil-Jet biosurfactant technology. Its commercial and R&D programmes span microbial bioinsecticides, molluscicides, biofertilisers, and next-generation bioherbicides. Bionema has a track record of successful technology transfer, including a technology acquisition deal by Syngenta in 2021, and continues to partner globally to bring nature-based solutions to market.