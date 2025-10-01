33 years of FACHPACK: from conveyor technology manufacturer to automation expert

Life-Act showcases sophisticated system integration

TRAPO celebrated 33 years of presence at FACHPACK: Its portfolio has grown in line with the requirements of the packaging industry. Starting out as a pure conveyor technology company, it has become an expert in intralogistics automation. Today, the think tank from Gescher-Hochmoor is a sought-after partner on equal terms: a system integrator with an enormously extensive product portfolio of its own.

“TRAPO’s unique selling point is its automation expertise, both for intralogistics requirements in the production environment and for warehouse logistics. This forms the basis for perfect, smoothly functioning interfaces between production and warehousing,” says Enrico Pes, Managing Director Sales & Operations, confirming the enormously positive feedback from FACHPACK visitors.

In its anniversary year, TRAPO presented the live performance “Dancing with Robots,” which was just as popular as the buzzer that allowed trade fair visitors to request “Sweets for Friends.” TRAPO traditionally serves up complex intralogistics automation layouts with a wink. This time, the performers called for “Rock’n Roll Babe”: two interacting robots that demonstrated perfect carton and crate handling.

The compact class articulated arm robots could not have been more different in terms of performance and tasks:

A cobot (TCP series) equipped with a suction gripper, which is recommended as an entry-level model for automated palletizing and humanizes workplaces where palletizing and depalletizing are currently still done manually. The exhibit at the trade fair was equipped with a maintenance-friendly suction gripper. Delivered on just two pallets, the collaborative robot can be used flexibly within intralogistics, where its precise palletizing performance is required.

A high-performance industrial model from the HRS series (High-Speed Robot System) plus fork gripper.

The joint task: palletizing and depalletizing crates and cartons alternately. A task that requires the highest precision, especially when stacking the crates precisely on top of each other. The changeover between full and empty pallets was handled by a flexible robot that operates autonomously in the smallest of spaces.

System integration: Top solutions for every automation requirement

At the same time, TRAPO demonstrated its expertise as a system integrator with its own smart production portfolio, which is specifically supplemented by specialists for customer-specific solutions. The compact hardware and software systems developed in the TRAPO technical center and installed worldwide are based on a modular system. Thanks to the modular design, there are numerous possibilities for meeting the individual automation requirements of the packaging industry. Integrated into the live demonstration alongside conveyor technology and articulated arm robots was a low-maintenance gripper from Schmalz, plus an autonomous mobile robot (AMR) from partner OMRON, equipped with an AMR top module from supplier MOVELI.

There were also new features for autonomous loading and unloading of trucks with the TLS 3600: the TRAPO loading system basically consists of the autonomously operating vehicle plus dock. The dock plus vehicle is available both as a fixed installation and as a mobile version – mounted on wheels or rails. Consequently, it can be used either as a 1:1 solution or to serve multiple loading hatches.

AI-supported safety tools and software for precise positioning

Numerous meetings had already been arranged in the run-up to the trade fair – and the TRAPO team was impressed by the quality of the visitors, including those who dropped by spontaneously. The sales team showcased these capabilities at the TRAPO Experience Hubs, exclusive lounges where interactive presentations and real-world videos provided compelling answers to the top topics in individual automation.

Also on display: TRAPO’s own palletizing software, TRAPO Pack, for freely selectable stacking patterns that can be configured by the user and saved for subsequent palletizing processes. This is a fundamental contribution to the packaging industry, as perfect layer formation and palletizing help to proactively save packaging materials.

TIM, the TRAPO Intelligent ME system, offers transparency thanks to image recognition and new safety tools. The 3D coordinates collected by TIM from cameras in machines and systems are transmitted to the robot control system and used for evaluations of ME systems and services such as predictive maintenance.

At the end of a successful trade fair, the TRAPO team is now tackling the development and implementation of customized automation solutions for newly acquired contacts and existing customers!