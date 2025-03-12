New research offers hope in Africa’s malaria crisis

A new weapon in the battle against malaria is emerging, and this time not from a laboratory, but rather driven by machine learning.

Researchers at the North-West University (NWU) have leveraged artificial intelligence (AI) to accelerate the search for life-saving drugs, a breakthrough that could shift the tide against this deadly disease.

The researchers have focused on a specific protein that is essential for the survival of the malaria parasite. By using machine learning, they have been able to screen thousands of potential compounds that could block this protein and prevent the parasite from thriving. This approach significantly speeds up the drug discovery process compared to traditional methods.

Malaria continues to be a major health crisis, particularly in Africa, where most cases and deaths occur.

Existing treatments are becoming less effective as the malaria parasite becomes resistant to commonly used drugs.

“We need to stay ahead of the parasite by continuously developing innovative treatments,” says Dr Fortunate Mokoena from the subject group Biochemistry and one of the lead researchers.

Machine learning vs malaria

Dr Mokoena emphasises the potential impact of their work. “By using AI and machine learning, we were able to analyse a vast number of compounds in a fraction of the time it would take using conventional approaches. This allows us to identify promising drug candidates much faster.”

The study identified several compounds that show strong potential in targeting the malaria parasite. “One compound, called FTN-T5, emerged as a promising candidate. In laboratory tests, FTN-T5 demonstrated its ability to kill the malaria parasite while remaining safe for human cells. However, further optimisation, including pre-clinical trials, is necessary before it can be developed into an approved treatment,” adds Dr Mokoena.

The use of artificial intelligence in drug discovery marks a significant shift in how scientists approach finding treatments for diseases such as malaria. Traditional drug development can take years, but AI-driven methods can streamline the process, identifying viable compounds more efficiently and cost-effectively.

Despite the progress, challenges remain. The researchers stress that additional funding and collaboration with pharmaceutical companies will be crucial in advancing these findings toward real-world applications. Clinical trials, regulatory approvals and large-scale manufacturing are still hurdles that must be overcome before a new malaria treatment reaches patients.

“These findings provide a strong starting point for developing new malaria drugs,” says Dr Mokoena. “Our goal is to create medicines that are not only effective but also have a lower risk of resistance. Our interest is to develop affordable medicines for neglected African populations.”

The research highlights how technology is transforming medicine, offering a glimpse into the future of drug discovery. If successful, this AI-driven approach could pave the way for faster and more efficient treatments, not just for malaria but for a wide range of infectious diseases.