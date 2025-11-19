SHAKTIMAN (Tirth Agro Technology Pvt. ltd.), one of India’s leading agricultural machinery manufacturers, has successfully concluded its participation at Agritechnica 2025, marking a milestone edition characterized by an expanded booth, new product launches, and a reinforced commitment to sustainable farming.

Following its successful debut as an independent exhibitor in 2023, Shaktiman returned this year with a booth nearly 50% larger, reaffirming its growing investment in European markets and its ambition to become a key global player in agri-mechanization.

Throughout the event week, from 9 to 15 November, thousands of visitors explored Shaktiman’s solutions at Hall 5, Booth B13, met with the company’s leadership, and experienced firsthand Shaktiman’s farmer-centric approach to innovation.

“Our presence at Agritechnica is about more than product display — it’s about building long-term partnerships that drive sustainable agriculture across regions,” said Mr. Ashwin Gohil, Chairman of Shaktiman. “We see Europe as a key part of our global growth story, and Agritechnica continues to be the ideal platform to connect with forward-thinking customers.”

This year’s spotlight featured three new product tailored for modern, sustainable farming systems: the Variable Chamber Round Baler, offering flexibility in bale size and density to reduce waste and simplify handling; the Twin Rotor Hay Rake, designed for faster and more uniform raking compared to single rotor models; and the In-Out Rotary Tiller, built specifically for vineyards and orchards to enable effective mechanical weed control between rows without the use of herbicides.

In addition to these launches, Shaktiman showcased a comprehensive portfolio of equipment categories that reflect its commitment to versatility and practical field performance. Highlights include the Folding Flail Mower, used for cutting and shredding grass, weeds, and light brush, offering fine mulching and safe operation for effective vegetation management; SRT-6.0 MS Foldable Jumbo Rotary Tiller, known for its soil pulverizing and leveling performance; and the Forage Harvester with 12 blades, a two-row machine designed to chop forage material uniformly while preserving crop nutrients for high-quality silage. The EP250-600 Power Harrow is also featured for fine soil preparation and improved crop efficiency.

Visitors also enjoyed an engaging booth experience with live quizzes, giveaways, and opportunities for technical discussions with Shaktiman’s experts.

With its expanded presence and innovative range, Shaktiman positions Agritechnica 2025 as a key milestone in its global growth journey. The company looks forward to continuing its collaboration with farmers, partners, and media as it drives the future of smart and accessible farm mechanization.