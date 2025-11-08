New Holland Intelligence Updates Keep You Better Connected to Your Combine

CX PLMi combines upgraded with smart tech and connectivity

9200 Corn Header boosts efficiency and award-winning automation technology

New Holland unveils enhancements to its CX7 and CX8 combine harvesters with the launch of the new CX PLMi Series, now equipped with cutting-edge New Holland Intelligence technology and advanced connectivity features. These innovations center on improved user experience, significant advances in precision farming and digital integration to make harvesting more productive.

The display and user interface are much clearer with the introduction of the larger new IntelliView™12 touchscreen (12” display) with improved brightness and a dual-screen setup. When the combine is equipped with GPS guidance, the second screen provides a dedicated view for precision farming functions — such as guidance lines, mapping, and auto-steering—while the main screen continues to show harvesting and machine performance data. This ensures operators can monitor both systems simultaneously without switching menus, improving efficiency and ease of use.

Connectivity and data integration receive a boost with Connectivity Included. It provides farmers with wireless data transfer and real-time machine monitoring through seamless integration with New Holland’s established FieldOps platform, centralizing machine and agronomic data in one easy to use interface. A system combination especially beneficial to multi-fleet and professional farmers.

The CX fleet has now been updated with a new telematics module and Cygnus Receiver, improving accuracy for the operator and reducing convergence times.

The CX PLMi combines range benefits from the latest New Holland Intelligence guidance system. This is faster and more accurate thanks to major advances in Track Acquisition, Row detection, GPS line capture and Row Guidance fallback to GPS where the machine automatically switches from sensor based to GPS row guidance should row guidance become unavailable.

IntelliField™ technology — New Holland’s advanced in-field data sharing solution — enhances collaboration and operational efficiency by enabling real-time data exchange between multiple machines working simultaneously in the same field. This makes it especially valuable for large-scale operations, where synchronized performance across several combines is essential.

The new CX PLMi fleet benefits from direct integration of New Holland NutriSense™ nutrient analysis technology as an optional feature. Using advanced sensors, it measures key crop components — such as protein — providing data that helps farmers fine-tune future agronomic decisions and segregate grain by quality to capture premium prices.

The cab now features a new optional semi-active seat with electric position settings, and even a massage function for those long harvest days and nights.

New 9200 Series Corn Header Innovations Win At Agritechnica

New Holland’s new 9200 Series 12 and 16 row Corn Headers debut this year at Agritechnica. Its technical advances are designed to ensure optimal performance and compatibility for all New Holland combines, specifically the technically advanced CR series. These features support streamlined harvest operations and command a higher machine resale value.

The 9200 Series Corn Header introduces a series of engineering advancements that directly translate into measurable benefits for growers.

Its newly designed row units are both narrower and lighter, improving harvesting efficiency while supporting larger configurations – ideal for high-capacity operations.