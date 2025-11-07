Nelson Irrigation, a global leader in agricultural irrigation is excited to highlight their R7 Rotator® Sprinkler. The R7 Rotator is the latest addition to the Rotator family. It incorporates all of the benefits of Rotator full coverage irrigation with the 7 series modularity and quick-connect, quick-clean features. This micro-sprinkler is a superior option for durability and reliability.

The 7 Series Quick Clean (QC) technology reduces irrigator hours, simply turn, flush and reconnect. Retrofitting an existing micro-irrigation system to the 7 Series can be done in just a couple simple steps. Or, in some regions, it’s desirable to mount the R7 with a Trellis Clip. This reduces the total system cost by eliminating the tube and stake assemblies. Systems with sprinklers and lateral pipes mounted on trellis wires also cost less to maintain.

Nelson Irrigation continues to lead the way in irrigation innovation with providing improved solutions to conserve resources and provide greater uniform water application for farmers.

For more information about Nelson Irrigation Corporations R7 series, please visit: https://nelsonirrigation.com/products/rotator-sprinklers/r7-rotator