New Holland is building even more technology, connectivity and durability into its variable-chamber round balers with the new Roll-Belt™ 180 PLUS (producing bales up to 1.8m diameter) and 150 PLUS (up to 1.5m diameter). Multiple feeding options, strengthened components and upgraded technology mean maximum throughput and minimum downtime, helping customers do more in short weather windows.

Agritechnica 2025 also marks the European debut of Nature’s Net Wrap—a compostable bale wrap developed by a Canadian company supported since early 2024 through a CNH investment. Now available to European farmers and fully compatible with all New Holland balers, Nature’s Net Wrap represents a major step forward in sustainable farming, helping save time, reduce costs, and minimize environmental impact.

“With the Roll-Belt PLUS series, we’re delivering a smarter, stronger, and more connected solution for today’s farmers,” says Laurent Libbrecht, Global Hay and Forage Product Management.

“These machines are built to perform in the toughest conditions, while giving operators and managers the data they need to make informed decisions in real time. And with our investment last year in the Canadian start-up Nature’s Net Wrap, they can also produce bales packaged in a way that’s more environmentally friendly.”

Where Technology Meets Performance

The Roll-Belt™ PLUS models feature standard ISOBUS connectivity, enabling additional features to be unlocked when working with a compatible tractor. These include New Holland IntelliBale™ technology, which significantly reduces operator fatigue and boosts productivity by automating the Stop-Wrap-Eject-Start functions.

ISOBUS also allows direct connection to the tractor’s display or access through New Holland’s upgraded ISOBUS monitor options, such as IntelliView™ IV Plus, which replaces the former keypad-based interface with a modern, full-color touchscreen. This enhanced display provides a more intuitive, user-friendly experience, for faster access to key functions and real-time performance data. For even greater functionality, the IntelliView™ 12 monitor option introduces advanced multi-touch capability, faster response times, and seamless integration with New Holland’s FieldOps™ platform.

Connectivity compatibility means both in-cab operators and managers – on the move or in the office — can remotely track baler location and access individual bale data via FieldOps™. Two telematics options are available. Basic Telematics enables access to accumulated data via the FieldOps Mobile App or website. Advanced Connectivity provides additional agronomic data and field map access through the same platforms.

Durability by Design

The Roll-Belt PLUS series introduces a new roll design with seamless construction and 3.5 times thicker material than on outgoing models, maximizing wear resistance.

For additional protection and increased lifespan, the PLUS series is equipped with triple-lip seal bearings that provide a superior seal against dirt and contaminants. Upgraded high-tensile chains are standard on all Rotor Cutter and Rotor Feeder models, for the highest possible durability while keeping maintenance costs to a minimum.

Nature’s Net Wrap now available for Europe

Well-proven in North America since sales began in 2024, New Holland European dealers can now supply Nature’s Net Wrap, developed by a farmer-founded Canadian firm. Nature’s Net Wrap has been created to counter the environmental impact of plastic net wrap and twine, which accounts for around half of agriculture’s total plastic waste.

Made from plant-based biopolymers, Nature’s Net Wrap offers the same resistance and durability as traditional plastic net wrap, ensuring optimal bale protection. It has a significantly lower manufacturing carbon footprint and addresses key environmental concerns associated with traditional plastic net wrap. Unlike plastic wrap – which can be left behind in fields, contaminate soil and water, or become entangled in machinery such as bale processors and manure spreaders – Nature’s Net Wrap is compostable, reducing the risk of costly downtime and repairs. It helps farmers save time, reduce costs and environmental impact of their operation and offering a more sustainable bale packaging solution.

The material retains the typical characteristics of conventional net wrap in balers and over bale lifetime, but minimizes disposal concerns, being completely compostable. It is suited to all round baler makes and models and is available in 122cm or 129.5cm-wide rolls of 1,219m length.