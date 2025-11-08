New Holland’s heritage of innovation and style will be spotlighted at Agritechnica 2025. The show will see the debut of the T5.120 ‘Il Trattore’ styling concept tractor, celebrating the enduring legacy of research and development, engineering, and design expertise that began with the first Fiat tractor, the Fiat 702, which will be displayed alongside.

The Il Trattore name signifies the importance of streamlined technology that defines the general-purpose tractor which can take on any task, the essence of that first Fiat tractor and of today’s T5 range. The tractor also underlines New Holland’s commitment to crafting farm machinery that blends style and innovation.

Il Trattore is New Holland’s homage to the iconic 702, one of the earliest mass-produced tractors. Developed to address the labor shortages created by World War I, the 702 introduced a design that marked a turning point in agricultural mechanization. With a four-cylinder engine and load-bearing powertrain, it answered the demands from European farmers for mechanical power to ease physical strain and improve agricultural output. Its success helped establish Fiat’s enduring reputation for agricultural excellence alongside that of Italy’s engineers for innovation and design.

Based on the range-topping model designed and manufactured at New Holland’s Jesi factory in Italy, Il Trattore bears striking green and red coloring and styling inspired by the original Fiat 702. A restored 702, on loan from a Bologna-based collector and dating to 1918, will be displayed alongside the one-of-a-kind special-edition, illustrating the sheer level of progress made in engineering technology over the past century. It highlights the influence of this tractor and its heritage on the style and technology that ensure today’s New Holland brand matches the pace of farmers’ advancing demands.

After the 702’s launch in 1918, Fiat continued to innovate, producing iconically styled tractors such as the Piccola of the 1950s. In the 1970s and 1980s, Fiat demonstrated how style could enhance engineering substance, developing the 80 and 90 series in collaboration with renowned Italian styling house Pininfarina. This design philosophy continued through the 1990s into the era of Fiatagri – as the Fiat agricultural business had become – right through until it eventually evolved into today’s New Holland brand.

Today, New Holland carries forward this legacy, blending Italian design heritage with cutting-edge technology to meet the evolving needs of farmers worldwide and underscoring New Holland’s focus on creating machines of which customers can be proud.

“Our styling of Il Trattore was inspired by the simplicity and iconic face of the Fiat 702. We took the essence of the original design and recreated it for today’s farmers while retaining some retro touches,” says David Wilkie, CNH Head of Industrial Design. “From the Fiat graphic on the front grille to the saddle leather toolbox and seat, there is a wonderful link through form, color and materials in these two iconic designs. It’s been wonderful to be able to reimagine such an important machine and celebrate the essence of ‘Made in Italy’.”