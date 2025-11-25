New 9.80N harvester features upgraded cab with increased operator comfort

Improved terrain compensation from new front axle for enhanced precision

Refined harvesting head with improved hitching, maintenance and reliability

Upgraded HTS II headland turn sequencing on TE6 Straddle Tractors

SITEVI 2025 , Montpellier is the launchpad for multiple updates to the New Holland 9.80N narrow-row self-propelled grape harvester, as well as enhancements to TE6 Straddle Tractors. Designed to deliver greater precision, higher comfort and maximum grape quality for narrow vineyards, they can be seen on stand B2 B 017 – B2 B 018.

On model year 2026 New Holland Braud 9.80N harvesters, a new front axle provides improved terrain compensation for enhanced precision and productivity in narrow vineyards, assuring maximum stability and safety and allowing operators to work with greater precision and productivity in tight vineyard rows.

The operator also benefits from next-level comfort and control, with a new luxury package for the upgraded cab, and a new IntelliView™ IV Plus touchscreen display providing fingertip machine operation. The New Holland RS1 GNSS receiver enables automated spraying section control, relieving the operator of manual on/off switching of sprayer sections in triangular work, maximizing accuracy and minimizing wastage.

A new full LED light suite boosts visibility when working early or late in the day. New decals and a silver finish to the hood and wheel rims complete the premium detailing.

Picking unit innovations include evolutions of the proven Opti Grape™ New Holland Braud sorting technology. This further improves the sorting process and provides higher levels of grape quality from enhanced destemming and cleaning. Further updates across areas from the hitch to the harvesting head are designed to ease maintenance and operation.

Headland Turn Sequence II for TE6 Straddle Tractors

The 2026 TE6.120 and TE6.150 Straddle Tractors now come equipped with Headland Turn Sequence II (HTS II), a patented technology that simplifies end-of-row operations. With just one switch, operators can manage all mounted implements, making turns faster, safer, and less tiring. Operators can customize settings for each implement, and there is a sequence saving mode for quick setup and repeatability, ensuring greater efficiency when beginning or completing work at row ends