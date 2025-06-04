New Holland appoints Inchcape as distributor in Kenya

New Holland is delighted to announce that INCHCAPE KENYA has been appointed as its official distributor in Kenya with the priority of providing the best service to its customers. This new partnership brings a broad range of mechanized solutions to improve productivity and strengthen New Holland business in the country.

Inchcape plc is a leading global automotive distributor with operations in 38 countries across Asia, Australia, Europe, Africa, and South America. In Kenya, the Company operates as an official distributor for premium, luxury, and mainstream car brands with advanced data analytics to deliver outstanding performance for its partners and shape the customer experience for today and tomorrow.

The agriculture sector plays an important role in Kenya as major source of income, particularly to rural households where agriculture is the main source of livelihoods. More importantly, agriculture is an important source of foreign currency through exports of agricultural commodities.

Underlining its commitment to Kenyan agriculture, New Holland will continue to provide its broadest product range, including TT Series tractors which complement power with economy; TD Straddle tractors which are suitable for a wide range of applications; TS6 and 10S Series tractors which are using for land preparation, cultivation, or haulage; high horsepower tractors to operate machinery and cover more ground in less time; and the TC Series combine harvesters which provide dependable performance for mixed and small-scale farmers in varied crop conditions. The Brand ensure that New Holland customers continue to receive enhanced support and service.

Özkan Eren, Middle East & Africa New Holland Business Director said: “We are confident that with Inchcape, we have the perfect partner to support our farmers into a new level in Kenya. Our long-standing commitment to agriculture in Kenya continues and we want to maintain New Holland as the number one brand in the country, particularly dominating the haulage applications with our 10S and TS6 product ranges in sugar estates. With this new partnership our ties to Kenya become even stronger. We look forward to supporting Inchcape, our new partner, in their growth, confident they will offer the best products and service to our customers in the territory.”

Francis Agbonlahor, Managing Director of Inchcape Africa, commented: “We are proud to build on our rich legacy of over 40 years of successful partnership with New Holland in Ethiopia, as we now expand into Kenya, a market where agriculture plays pivotal role in the economic growth and advancement of the country and its people. This appointment is a testament of the trust that New Holland has placed in Inchcape, and it aligns seamlessly with our African growth strategy. By bringing our global and local expertise, strong customer focus, and operational excellence into the Kenyan agricultural sector, we aim to better support and serve farmers with innovative, reliable solutions and ensure that New Holland retains its market leadership in the sector.”