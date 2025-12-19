Disease control has a profound impact on the livelihoods of farmers, especially those new to the trade. Even one cow falling ill can have significant repercussions. The economic impact of outbreaks can be challenging to recover from.

While disease control is integral to overall farm management, many farmers lack knowledge on how to identify symptoms, treat afflictions or prevent an epidemic. By following this holistic guide to loss prevention, they can bridge their knowledge gaps to keep their herd safe.

Common Cattle Diseases Endemic to Africa

Cattle can catch many diseases. One of the most common is foot-and-mouth disease (FMD). This highly contagious disease causes fever, painful blisters and severe lameness. The cattle population in Ethiopia is among the largest in Africa, so it experiences frequent FMD outbreaks. A typical case results in losses of $11 per cow, equivalent to $2,300 during an outbreak.

A similar condition is foot rot, a painful bacterial infection that affects the hoof. If cattle are exposed to wet, muddy conditions contaminated with the bacterium for extended periods, they are more likely to develop it. Injury occurs more easily if they have chapped or cracked skin.

Animal Trypanosomiasis — nagana — is a common parasitic infectious disease that primarily impacts sub-Saharan Africa. Tsetse flies transmit it when the parasites circulate in the host’s bloodstream. Severe, untreated infections often lead to death.

There are many tick-borne diseases. They can cause weight loss, fever, lethargy or anemia, which can decrease milk and meat yields. Some afflictions can be fatal, and some types of ticks can spread microscopic parasites that cause East Coast fever.

Managing Livestock Diseases in Africa

Even large commercial farms need help managing these afflictions. Globally, common dairy cattle diseases cause an estimated $65 billion in annual losses. In Africa, it costs around $812.44 to replace each affected cow.

Common Causes of Diseases in Cattle

Many pests, bacteria, fungi, viruses and parasites are infectious agents. For instance, direct contact with rat saliva, urine, droppings or nesting material can transmit infectious diseases to cattle and the humans who care for them.



Other common disease vectors include mosquitoes, ticks and contaminated water. Contributing factors are poor nutrition, environmental conditions and genetic mutations. While some illnesses spread more easily than others, inadequate sanitation, low vaccination rates and unmonitored contact can contribute to outbreaks.

Key Symptoms of Disease

While only livestock veterinarians can accurately identify infections, farmers can protect their herd by watching for common disease symptoms. Loss of appetite, reduced milk production, swelling, diarrhea, weight loss, drooping ears and shallow breathing can be signs of illness.

Some afflictions are more subtle and impair animals’ reproductive capabilities by reducing fertility or resulting in aborted pregnancies. In these cases, farmers should watch for behavioral changes, such as cows that suddenly lag behind the herd or appear restless.

The Link Between Sickness and Season

Some vector-borne diseases are more prevalent during the wet season because pests and bacteria thrive in warm, damp conditions. Smallholder farmers’ disease management plans should consider seasonal changes.

Humid conditions create a breeding ground for parasites and bacteria, making cattle more susceptible to water and vector-borne infections. The tick and biting fly populations explode during the wet season, exacerbating certain sicknesses. FMD, foot rot, nagana and tick-borne diseases are usually more common at this time of year.

Strategies for Proactive Disease Control

Livestock veterinarians are indispensable when cows are sick. However, relying on their help is not always financially sustainable. Farmers need proactive, cost-effective strategies to prevent and control the spread of disease. Here are some practical tips they can implement themselves.

Developing Community Networks

Although almost 80% of farmers in South Africa are aware of heartwater and redwater — two severe tick-borne diseases affecting livestock — only 60% have enough knowledge to treat these conditions effectively. A lack of knowledge about afflictions, symptoms and management practices helps infections spread.

Should an illness be treated with antibiotics or antiparasitics ? How can farmers tell which treatment will be effective if common diseases have overlapping symptoms? Local knowledge sharing and training in basic care are essential for any farm, large or small. With a community animal health network, they can identify afflictions and report outbreaks faster.

Testing and Vaccinating Cattle

Sending samples to a faraway lab can be difficult. Pen-side tests are more practical because they enable on-the-spot diagnostic testing. An early, accurate diagnosis is crucial for preventing the spread of disease. Research to develop more effective vaccines for illnesses like East Coast fever is ongoing, so farmers should stay informed about the latest developments.

Enhancing the Farm’s Biosecurity

For pastoralists and community-supported agriculture, biosecurity is essential. According to one study, 67.1% of livestock farmers in the Democratic Republic of the Congo use community pastures as the primary grazing area. Shared land can be a breeding ground for disease — if one herd gets infected, the others will likely follow.

Farm biosecurity is a comprehensive approach to disease control that encompasses the entire farm. It often entails regulating the herd’s movements, quarantining incoming animals and sanitizing equipment thoroughly. The push-pull method involves using plants that repel pests from cattle and attract them away from pastures, reducing the need for chemical pesticides.

Breeding a More Resilient Herd

Selective breeding entails choosing animals with a natural resistance to local diseases. As a result, farmers create climate-smart, pest-resistant cattle. Some African cattle breeds — like the N’Dama from West and Central Africa — have demonstrated a resistance to infection. By crossbreeding or selecting for these traits, farmers can build a more resilient herd.

Prioritizing Sustainable Farming and Loss Prevention

Sustainable livestock management involves striking a balance between environmental stewardship and agricultural practices to enhance animal welfare and ensure economic viability. Certain vector-borne illnesses are tied to the climate. For instance, tick-borne diseases are linked to climate change, land use and animal-human interactions.

Information is a powerful tool — tracking herd health and disease outbreaks can help slow the spread of contagions. A long-term loss prevention strategy should also consider broader agricultural practices. Selective breeding and farm biosecurity may take years to show results, but these approaches require minimal chemical treatments. In the meantime, farmers can practice practical short-term techniques, such as the push-pull method and vaccinations.

Jane is an agriculture and environmental journalist and the founder and editor-in-chief of Environment.co, where she covers sustainability and eco-friendly living.