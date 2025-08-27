Netafim at 60 : A Drip of Precision

Since its invention 60 years ago, drip irrigation is more relevant than ever . Netafim encourages farmers in the region to increasingly adopt this efficient innovation.

Netafim is on a continuous mission to raise awareness about the benefits of drip irrigation. It is positioning this innovation as a viable defence against climate change.

“Drip irrigation delivers the precise amount of water a plant needs directly to the plant’s root zone, exactly when the plant needs it. The water is fed to the plant by a dedicated specialised pipe (dripline) that has water emitters (drippers) installed at specified distances inside the dripline,” Charles Wright, Netafim Southern & East Africa‘s Sales Manager (SADC & East Africa) demonstrates.

In addition to supplying water, a drip irrigation system can also be adapted to apply fertiliser and other remedies directly to the root zone. The method allows the farmer to control many of the manageable aspects that physically affect the growth of a plant.

Comprehensive product solutions

Netafim offers comprehensive product solutions that support the precision potential of its driplines: from the field to the water source. This includes a wide range of irrigation and complementary solutions across all crops, conditions, and terrains. Products include drippers and driplines, micro and macro sprinklers, valves, filters, water meters, crop management technology (CMT), and digital farming solutions.

These products are sold through a dealer network. The Netafim field team is strategically placed across its regions to offer technical and agronomic support for optimal product application.

User-friendliness

Support is offered to ensure drip irrigation products are user-friendly. Netafim addresses this in two ways.

At the first level, this is addressed through product development. Efficiency and user-friendliness is a key goal during development.

The second level relates to continuous training efforts and knowledge sharing. All actions are supported by technical and agronomic support, and collaborative partnerships with farmers.

Netafim works closely with end-users to select appropriate products and implement solutions effectively. The team is often busy with training, whether it is training dealers or operators on farms.

Beyond the initial cost

It is only natural that farmers may sometimes be put off by the initial cost of drip irrigation. However, Netafim urges customers to look beyond the cost.

Wright breaks it down: “It is about placing short-term costs in perspective compared to long-term costs and benefits. A cost-benefit analysis is a valuable tool for any farmer, investor, or project designer to decide whether they should invest in pivot, sprinkler, or drip irrigation for a given farming operation. It helps determine whether an investment will be profitable or not.”

Michael Esmeraldo, Managing Director, Netafim Southern & East Africa, adds: “Consider which system has an earlier break-even point, which will offer a better return on investment or internal rate of return, and which has lower operational expenditure. These considerations place the original capital expenditure in perspective.”

Cost-Benefit Analysis

Beyond the important considerations of soil and crop suitability and other farm-specific aspects, Netafim informs farmers about the following factors in the Cost-Benefit Analysis of an irrigation system:

• Initial cost (from purchasing to installation)

• Maintenance requirements and costs

• Water use and cost

• Electricity use and cost

• Labour (operation and maintenance)

Taking these factors into account will lead to an informed decision that considers cost and return over the entire operational lifespan of the system.

Side Bar

Continuous Innovation Through Investment in R&D

What has set Netafim apart is its commitment to the development of precision irrigation knowledge and protocols. This is thanks to its dedicated R&D team and investment in trials and research.

Esmeraldo stresses: “Our commitment to knowledge discovery is science-based, aligned with local and global standards, relevant to market needs, and developed in partnership with world-class academic institutions, industry institutions, and industry bodies. It is informed by both local and global expertise to ensure optimal innovative progress.”

Meanwhile, Netafim is developing new precision irrigation solutions and continuously improving products to fit all crops and circumstances. This is on a global scale through our R&D centre, and on a local scale through academically linked research projects and on-farm trials. Netafim Southern & East Africa funded and enabled multiple academic studies, written new protocols, conducted over 30 on-farm trials, and supported staff members undertaking relevant academic research. This is just to single out a few.