Mozambican Farmers See Potential in GM Maize

After one of the strongest El Niño seasons on record brought drought and failed harvests to Mozambique last year, farmers have been finding hope in trials of genetically modified maize that can withstand water stress.

In September, farmers in Chókwe, Gaza, participated in a trial of TELA maize, which has been engineered to offer tolerance to water stress, resistance to pest attacks, and other advantages.

The new variety includes a soil bacterium called Bacillus thuringiensis (Bt), which produces a protein that protects the plant against pests and helps maize tolerate moderate drought.

Armando Madeco Bule, a producer with the Josina Machel association, said: “I think that launching that seed, with that variety, can bring us good results, good yields in our fields, and can improve our social life and our families.

“I would like that seed to be launched quickly, because it is sorely needed. The seeds we use here are seeds that bring us nothing in terms of production or yield. I would like to see that seed launched as soon as possible.”

Following years of data collection and review, Bt maize successfully met all biosafety and efficacy requirements and has received provisional approval.

Irina Jossias Mabote, another farmer from Chókwe, Gaza, said: “We ask that this corn arrives this year. If we can, we will buy it because we are happy with what we’ve learned about it.”

Arsénio Francisco Dlamine, director of District Services for Economic Activities in Chókwe, added: “There are many challenges. We have new pests, we have new diseases. We have the scarcity of rainfall that has been occurring in rural areas, and meanwhile, producers are unable to produce as they should.

“With these varieties, perhaps yields can increase even more and we can reduce our dependence on importing our products from other countries.”

The trials followed similar events in Tete province, one of the worst drought-affected areas where farmers lost several hectares of crops, last September.

Dórica Nota is a farmer who has been working in the field since 1983 and participated in the trial implemented by the Agricultural Research Institute of Mozambique (IIAM) with support from the African Agricultural Technology Foundation (AATF).

“We saw that the variety they were producing there is a good variety for us to implement here in our association as well,” she said.

Felisperta Raposo, another producer, has also been working in agriculture since 1983. She said: “The old variety tends to be very susceptible to drought and pests. The plant really wasn’t doing well.”

With provisional regulatory approval now complete, Mozambique is preparing for the commercial release of Bt maize, potentially as early as next year.