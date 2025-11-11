With the new water-saving solution for the GEA DairyRotor T8600 and T8900, GEA offers a targeted expansion of cleaning processes in line with sustainable resource use. The solution enables savings of up to 30% in freshwater consumption – while maintaining the same cleaning performance and hygiene. It is available as an option for new systems and can be retrofitted to existing systems.

Technical concept: Reuse of post-rinse water

The core of the new function is the reuse of the post-rinse water for the subsequent pre-rinsing process. In addition to the software-supported adjustment of the cleaning process, an additional collection tank is installed for this purpose. The system is available in two versions:

Pump solution: Actively pumps the water into the rinse tank.

Gravity solution: Uses an elevated container system – space-saving and without moving components.

The system is supplemented by advanced valve and pipe technology that feeds the post-rinse water into the reuse cycle in a targeted and safe manner. A prerequisite for use is the use of fresh water without cleaning agents or disinfectants.

Sustainability with a system: TÜV-validated and measurable

The new function is part of the GEA Add Better portfolio. Solutions with this label have been proven to reduce the consumption of resources such as water and energy and are validated by TÜV Rheinland, a global leader in independent testing, inspection and certification services. This results in concrete advantages for agricultural businesses:

Reduced freshwater requirements

Lower storage and storage capacity requirements

Less wastewater and lower disposal costs

Broad target group – also for existing systems

The solution is suitable for farms of all sizes – especially where water resources are scarce or expensive, or where legal requirements for resource conservation apply. Farms under economic pressure also benefit from lower operating costs with the same cleaning quality.

GEA also offers the retrofit option for existing group parlors and DairyRotors such as washer Sinetherm, Compass Plus and RCU-Washer of the DairyRotor T8900 with Dematron control. A heating element is available as an option, enabling an energy-efficient pre-rinse cycle with preheated water – for both new and existing systems.