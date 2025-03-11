This past weekend, Manyatta delivered an unforgettable experience at the Ngemi Homecoming 3.0 and celebrated the official launch of its newest innovation – the Pineapple & Mint Can.

Held at Eva’s Garden, Red Hill, Limuru, on Saturday, March 8, 2025, the event brought together over five thousand consumers for a vibrant celebration of music, fashion, culture, food, and refreshing new flavours. Ngemi Homecoming 3.0, powered by Manyatta, lived up to expectations, bringing together some of the most celebrated entertainers from the Kikuyu community for an electrifying night of music.

The highlight of the evening was a surprise performance by Mugithi sensation Samidoh Muchoki, whose set had the entire venue singing along to his hit songs, Toxic Love and Kairitu Gakwa. The audience was also treated to the soulful sounds of Folk Fusion, a dynamic group of young artists who delivered stirring renditions of classics such as Wangui Muturima Wakwa and Kindu Kia Munai.

Setting the stage for the night’s festivities, Wanjiru wa Njuguna opened with an energetic performance, paving the way for an evening filled with captivating acts. The comedic brilliance of Aunty Jemimah, alongside the performances of Wanjine, Addeh Prince, and Wachuka, brought an exciting and refreshing energy to the event. Ayrosh and Vicki Vikta delivered a high-energy finale, leaving the audience buzzing with excitement. In a thrilling moment, Ayrosh also brought out Charisma, who performed his mega-hit Sina Noma, igniting the crowd with enthusiasm.

As an official partner of Ngemi across all its editions, Manyatta was met with overwhelming enthusiasm as attendees embraced its latest innovation—the refreshing fusion of tropical pineapple and invigorating mint, now available in a sleek, ready-to-enjoy can.

Speaking on the brand’s continued partnership with Ngemi, Veronica Waweru, Brand Manager – Manyatta, shared:

“Ngemi and the launch of our new Pineapple & Mint Can showcased Manyatta’s commitment to innovation and cultural celebration. The Manyatta Village section of the event was a crowd favorite, with attendees capturing memorable moments in the beautifully curated cultural setup. Ngemi is just one of the many cultural experiences we support to celebrate the African spirit and embrace our shared heritage. We look forward to introducing more variety and creating cultural spaces that allow consumers to ‘taste the feeling of home’ with Manyatta. Stay tuned for bigger and better experiences ahead.”

Following the success of the launch, Manyatta is set to roll out the Pineapple & Mint Can to retailers nationwide, ensuring that consumers can enjoy the exciting flavor and celebrate life every day, everywhere.