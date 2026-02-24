Maersk Kenya unveils strategic support plan ahead of peak avocado export season

Maersk Kenya today announced a series of strategic initiatives designed to support the country’s vital avocado export industry as it prepares for the upcoming peak season.

Through enhanced training programs, optimised logistics capacity, and strategic resource positioning, Maersk is reinforcing its commitment to Kenya’s agricultural sector and to the growers who depend on reliable, uninterrupted cold chain logistics to reach global markets.

Avocado exports represent a critical economic driver for Kenya, generating substantial foreign exchange earnings and supporting thousands of livelihoods across the country’s agricultural value chain.

As global demand for Kenyan avocados continues to grow in the global markets, Maersk’s comprehensive preparedness measures are designed to ensure seamless transportation and maintain the integrity that international buyers expect.

Multi-Faceted Customer Support Programme

Maersk’s readiness initiative encompasses both on-the-ground and digital engagement with customers throughout Kenya’s avocado-growing regions:

On-Site Technical Training: Maersk teams are conducting specialised training sessions at packhouses across Kenya, focusing on critical areas including reefer container handling and cold chain process management. These hands-on sessions ensure that exporters have the technical knowledge required to maintain optimal temperature conditions throughout the supply chain.

Online Training and Refresher Courses: Complementing the on-site sessions, Maersk is offering comprehensive online training covering customs processes, required documentation, and process timelines. These sessions will also provide updated information on current routing options and transit times to destination markets, enabling customers to make informed shipping decisions.

Operational Excellence and Capacity Enhancement

To meet the anticipated surge in demand, Maersk has implemented robust operational measures:

Strategic Container Positioning: Empty reefer containers are being strategically positioned throughout key export zones to ensure immediate availability when the season reaches its peak.

Empty reefer containers are being strategically positioned throughout key export zones to ensure immediate availability when the season reaches its peak. Enhanced Vessel Capacity: Maersk is prioritising vessels serving the Kenya-Europe route and making additional containers available to accommodate increased export volumes.

Maersk is prioritising vessels serving the Kenya-Europe route and making additional containers available to accommodate increased export volumes. Schedule Reliability: Maintaining high schedule reliability remains a cornerstone of Maersk’s service commitment, ensuring that time-sensitive avocado shipments reach their destinations with cargo integrity fully preserved.

“At Maersk, we recognise that our customers’ success is our success,” said Tito Okuku, Managing Director of Maersk East Africa. “The avocado season is a critical time for Kenyan exporters, and we are committed to providing not just transportation services, but comprehensive support that empowers our customers to meet the world’s growing demand for premium Kenyan avocados. Our customer-centric approach means being present, prepared, and proactive, and ensuring that every shipment receives the attention it deserves.”

As Kenya continues to strengthen its position as a leading supplier of high-quality avocados to international markets, Maersk remains committed to supporting the industry through innovation, reliability, and partnership.