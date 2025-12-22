Building on the success of the previous edition, Macfrut will relaunch the Berry Area in 2026, with a larger exhibition space, an extensive programme of scientific events and an even more international scope. The Berry Area is a leading event for the entire berry and strawberry supply chain. The Italian market for this sector is worth more than 621 million euros and is still growing strongly, with a 15% increase in 2024. The trade fair is scheduled to take place from Tuesday, 21 April to Thursday, 23 April 2026, at the Rimini Expo Centre.

Genetic innovation and the market: bridging the gap between research and business

‘We are currently finalising the programme of events, working closely with key Macfrut stakeholders, in particular the exhibiting companies,’ explains Bruno Mezzetti, promoter of the Berry Area and coordinator of the Technical Scientific Committee. ‘This year, we have decided to dedicate a special area to clonal and seed-grown strawberry varieties. This is an increasingly important topic in the field of genetic research and in the development of production strategies. Such insights will enable those in the supply chain to gain a better understanding of the agronomic, commercial and breeding implications of the two reproductive pathways, providing them with a decision-focused perspective on the current situation.’

Mezzetti also says that ‘discussions will cover crucial innovation issues, ranging from the objectives of breeding programmes (resilience and quality) to the new role of micropropagation in producing healthy, high-quality plants, and the potential applications of AI. The companies will present their new varieties, after which there will be a round-table discussion addressing the key question: ‘Which varieties should be planted, taking into account technical and agronomic challenges and market opportunities?’

The growing supply chain and the role of the Berry Area

‘In 2026, the Berry Area once again intends to reaffirm its role as a link between research, production and the market within the dynamic berry supply chain,’ says Thomas Drahorad, promoter of the initiative. ‘The event will focus on new varieties, and will also explore the relationship between large-scale retailers and consumers, with the aim of supporting the expanding market reported by operators during the previous edition, which predicted growth of at least 10% by 2030.’

2026 initiatives: more space, more content and more experiences

The event’s programme will consist of three days of conferences featuring international speakers, technical sessions, presentations of new varieties, and opportunities for face-to-face discussion. The two experiential journeys that captivated the public in 2025 have now been reconfirmed.

Berry Shop: a virtual supermarket that gathers and compares blueberries from 20 different large-scale retail chains in a major Italian city.

Berry Taste: a tasting and evaluation session for strawberries and blueberries, showcasing the latest innovations from international breeders to visitors.

What’s new at Macfrut 2026:

Berry’s Bar : located in the swimming pool area between the exhibition halls (near the entrance to Hall B2), this new meeting area will be dedicated to networking and building relationships during the trade fair, where visitors will also be able to sample a selection of berry- and strawberry-based cocktails served as aperitifs.

Berry Dashboard: an interactive workspace that provides visitors with the opportunity to explore and analyse the dynamics of the berry retail market from 2020 to the present day, offering a current overview of consumption, trends and opportunities.

Thus, Macfrut 2026 reaffirms its commitment to innovation, applied knowledge and fostering dialogue among supply chain stakeholders, further consolidating the Berry Area’s position as a leading laboratory and showcase, driving growth in the sector