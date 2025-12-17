Kenya to Host Global Conservation Tech & Drone Forum in March 2026

Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) is proud to confirm its role as the official conservation partner for the Global Conservation Tech & Drone Forum (GCTDF 2026), scheduled to take place from 2–6 March 2026 in Nairobi and Konza Technopolis.
GCTDF 2026 — themed “Technology in Service of Nature: Protecting Wildlife, Supporting People, Restoring Ecosystems” — is a landmark gathering that brings together rangers, community leaders, technologists, researchers, policymakers, and youth from across Africa and the world. The event offers a unique opportunity to explore how drones, satellite sensors, AI, GIS, and data-driven tools can be harnessed to safeguard biodiversity, restore ecosystems, and enhance community resilience.
The partnership with GCTDF aligns with the Service’s 2024–2028 Strategic Plan and supports its goals for a more sustainable and community-focused wildlife sector.
Through collaboration with GCTDF 2026, KWS will:
- Provide expert knowledge on Kenya’s ecosystems, wildlife challenges, and conservation priorities.
- Support and participate in live drone and data-technology demonstrations for wildlife monitoring, anti-poaching surveillance, and habitat protection.
- Engage with global conservation technologists, policymakers, and youth to advance scalable, ethical, and community-centered conservation solutions.
- Showcase Kenya’s conservation efforts and its commitment to innovative, science-led, and inclusive management of natural resources. This partnership underscores KWS’s belief that modern conservation success depends not only on rangers and protected areas, but also on embracing technology, data, and collaboration — locally and globally — to protect wildlife for future generations.