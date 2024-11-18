Kakuzi PLC Dominates the 2024 Avocado Excellence Awards by Clinching Five Nominations

Agribusiness firm Kakuzi PLC has dominated the Avocado value chain category by clinching five nominations at this year’s Avocado Industry Excellence Awards, hosted by the Avocado Society of Kenya (ASK).

The awards recognise outstanding individuals and organisations that continue to make significant contributions to the avocado industry. The ceremony will take place on 5th December 2024 at the Argyle Grand Hotel in Nairobi.

In the just-released nominations for the Kenya Avocado Industry Excellence Awards 2024, Kakuzi PLC Managing Director Chris Flowers has been shortlisted for Individual Recognition for Avocado Person of the Year 2024.

This is followed closely by the organisation’s nominations under the categories: Large-Scale Orchards over 100 acres for its Murang’a orchards, Growers in Nursery and Seedlings for its Nursery in Murang’a, Large-Scale Export with over 200 containers, and Auxiliary Services for its top-notch Packhouse operations.

Speaking on the nominations, Kakuzi Managing Director Chris Flowers stated, “These are a testament to our dedication to excellence, quality, and sustainability. We take pride in contributing to Kenya’s avocado industry and supporting local farmers through training and innovation. Our integrated, traceable value chain demonstrates the highest standards from seedling to plate, showcasing Kenyan avocados on the global stage.”

The Kenya Avocado Excellence Awards (KAEA), now in its fifth year, acknowledges and promotes accomplishments that drive the growth of the Kenyan avocado sector. The awards emphasise exceptional service delivery, industry advancement, innovation, creativity, and adherence to high standards, fostering a competitive and collaborative environment within the avocado sector.

Kakuzi’s success is built on sustainable practices and a strong focus on quality control. In the last five years, the company has increased its avocado production by 24%, with its orchards now spanning over 987 hectares. In 2023, the company produced over 14,140 tonnes of avocados, serving local and international markets.

Kakuzi’s avocado operations are certified by the Rainforest Alliance and FSSC 22000 standards, which verifies that its farming methods promote responsible supply chains and environmental sustainability. The company’s Global GAP-certified Packhouse in Makuyu follows strict quality standards, including internal maturity testing to comply with international phytosanitary regulations.

Beyond large-scale production, Kakuzi is dedicated to supporting local growers by offering technical extension services and free maturity testing to guarantee that only high-quality fruits meet the market’s 24% minimum dry matter standard. By providing training in good agricultural practices, Kakuzi empowers smallholder farmers, playing a significant role in Kenya’s agricultural development and economy.

The company is actively seeking sustainable solutions to enhance its operations, such as integrated pest control, efficient water management, and improved crop husbandry techniques. Continuously, Kakuzi aims at improving its pack-out rate—the percentage of exportable fruit—targeting above 80%, demonstrating its dedication to producing high-quality goods and practising sustainable farming.

The 2024 Avocado Industry Excellence Awards will honour Kakuzi and other industry leaders at a Networking Gala Dinner. The event will promote collaboration and healthy competition, fuelling growth and innovation in Kenya’s avocado sector.