IFAD calls for an ambitious goal to help small-scale farmers adapt to the climate crisis

As climate change slowly erodes humanity’s ability to feed a growing population, the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) will urge global leaders at COP29 to agree to an ambitious global finance goal for adaptation as part of the New Collective Quantified Goal (NCQG).

IFAD’s plea will highlight the urgent need of hundreds of millions of small-scale farmers to adapt to the new climatic reality. They produce nearly half of the world’s food and are crucial to ensure both global food security and stability.

Yet, they receive less than one per cent of all climate finance. IFAD indicatively estimates the finance gap for small-scale farmers’ adaptation at about US$75 billion per year in developing countries. The UN Fund is pioneering innovative financial solutions to channel more climate funding to the world’s most vulnerable populations.

IFAD leaders and climate experts will be present at COP29 and are available for interviews.

Alvaro Lario, IFAD President

Donal Brown, IFAD Associate Vice-President, Department for Country Operations

Dina Saleh, IFAD Regional Director for the Near East, North Africa and Europe

Juan Carlos Mendoza, Director of IFAD’s Environment, Climate, Gender and Social Inclusion Division

Consult the full list of IFAD events. Highlights: